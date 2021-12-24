Actor James Franco admits his sex addiction and sleeping with college students





American actor James Franco has been the protagonist for the last few months after several young students at a theater school he runs accused him of having had sex with them, which forced him to face justice and which he commented in the one of his last statements. This was in ‘Jess Cagle’s podcast ‘ where he ended up admitting what happened at that point, pointing to possible sex addiction as the motive. The actor admits the facts for the first time At 43, he decided to admit that, during his time as a teacher at this theater school, he had sex with several of his students, pointing out in the last hours that he was wrong but that was not the main reason. Why. created the school. “I guess at the time my thought was, if everything was messed up, everything was fine.“, admitted during his intervention in this podcast. The successful actor, with a long history of filming in Hollywood, adds that he developed a sex addiction after overcoming another of his addictions, which he had with alcohol: “It’s such a powerful drug … I was addicted to it for another 20 years. The most insidious is that I stayed sober in terms of alcohol during this time, “he admits in this interview on how he lived during this period. Currently, James Franco admits to having overcome this addiction, and it was in 2016 that he managed to do so through a process he decided to initiate after these accusations started to erupt. In addition, He claims not to have committed these acts with the intention of hurting people and is in a way “grateful” that everything was revealed because with it he was able to change who he was. Thus, James Franco speaks for the first time since the revelation of the charges.

