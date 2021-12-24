14-year-old girl shot dead by police in North Hollywood Burlington Coat Factory during suspect kidnapping in Los Angeles





LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles Police on Thursday shot dead a 14-year-old girl in the locker room of a clothing store as she shot a suspect who assaulted a woman earlier, authorities said. The suspect was also killed in the police shooting, authorities said. The woman who was assaulted was taken to hospital with moderate to severe injuries. The shots were fired around 11:45 a.m. at a Burlington store – part of a chain formerly known as the Burlington Coat Factory – in the North Hollywood area of ​​the San Fernando Valley. Police first responded to reports of someone being assaulted with a deadly weapon as well as reports of gunfire, Los Angeles Police Captain Stacy Spell said at a press conference . Spell said officers opened fire when they saw the suspect assault another person. The suspect was shot and killed by officers, Spell said. One of the bullets went through a wall in the locker room and hit the 14-year-old girl, according to LAPD deputy chief Dominic Choi. Officers later found her inside. “You can’t see in the locker room and it looks like a straight wall of drywall,” Choi said at a second press conference. RELATED: Jury Finds Kim Potter Guilty on All Charges in Daunte Wright’s Death Investigators do not yet know if the teenager was in the locker room before the violence started or if he rushed there to hide, he said. Choi said authorities did not yet know the man’s motive or whether he knew the woman he initially assaulted in the store. Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said the woman suffered moderate to severe injuries and was taken to hospital. It was not immediately clear whether she was shot, but Choi said she had injuries to her head, arms and face. Police found a heavy metal anti-theft cable near the suspect that they believe may have been used in the assault. Spell said the injured woman was the victim of the first report of the assault. It was not immediately clear which weapon was involved in this assault. He added that police had received calls about the suspect acting erratically prior to the incident. Imelda Garcia said her sister was working in the store and was on a break when she heard gunshots and everyone started running. Garcia said she spoke to her sister on the phone and was fine but looked “really nervous”. Police escorted people out of the store nearly two hours after the shooting. ___ This story has been corrected to reflect the fact that the shooting occurred at a Burlington store in North Hollywood that is part of a chain formerly known as the Burlington Coat Factory.

Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7news.com/burlington-coat-factory-shooting-north-hollywood-burbank-in/11378000/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos