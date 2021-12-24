Where to ice skate during the MetroWest and Milford MA school vacations

I don’t know what ice skating is, but there is a big nostalgia factor for us adults who don’t go out on the ice much anymore.

Maybe that was the story many of us read in school, Hans Brinker; or, the silver skates: a story of life in Holland. Speed ​​skating along a frozen river for the price of a nice pair of silver skates seems so romantic.

Or maybe you remember pickup hockey games as a kid from your neighborhood. The miracle on ice, when the United States won gold at the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid, certainly sparked the dreams of many skaters.

It was nothing fancy, but my high school friends and I still remember on Facebook the winter days we spent skating in our local park which got flooded just so we could skate on it. We froze our buns, then warmed up by a fire someone built on the ice. Then we did everything the next day.

Growing up in suburban New Jersey, ice skating for us was like a trip to the country. There was a stream running near my parents’ house, and when it froze, we could skate for several miles. If we were tired, the branches stretching across the ice created the perfect resting places for nature. We relished the adventure of discovering a whole new world along the way.

Seeing what was in the backyards backing up to the creek as we glided along made us feel like we were the first to arrive on the scene. There was a courtyard that had a Japanese garden with a small footbridge that spanned the stream. The garden seemed so out of place to us, as if we had gone through the looking glass. A few years ago I learned that the 1915 silent filmMadameButterfly, with Mary Pickford, as well as other films, were filmed there. There it was, it was exotic!

Where were our parents? Definitely not skating with me and my sister. At that time, children were allowed to go out on their own all day until supper time.

We often skated to the next town, where the creek flowed behind the local Sears. To us kids it seemed like miles and miles, but it was probably less than two or three. skating so far it was dark by the time we got home.

In Louisa May Alcotts Little Women I love the film with Winona Ryder best thin ice skating is the cause of one of the most dramatic moments in history. Our “Green Brook was also deep enough in places that it was a bit dangerous if you fell through the ice so there was always that exciting element.

Not cold enough to skate on the pond

Over the years, various flood prevention projects on the stream have reduced its flow and winters are no longer so cold to freeze it. I am sad for the children of today; how much they are missing.

Today in MetroWest and Greater Milford, outdoor skating is also dependent on the weather and snow. If we have a cold enough winter, people will scratch an area on some local ponds to play hockey or take a ride. But there is always a safety factor, our ponds are deep so be sure to check with your local recreation department or police for the thickness of the ice.

A few families have rinks in their backyards, and a few cities sometimes build outdoor rinks in a local park or in the center of town. The results are not always the best, the weather and the vandals sometimes spoil everyone’s pleasure.

If you have higher aspirations for a hockey or figure skating career and an additional $ 4.1 million, you may want to invest in this Sudbury home that comes with its own indoor sports field that can be turned into an ice rink. Zamboni, planks, glass and everything can be purchased additionally from vendors, according to the real estate listing.

It’s still not cold enough to skate outside here. Below we’ve put together a list of ice rinks (mostly indoor) that have public skating, many with hours during the school holiday week. Be sure to check websites or call as times may change. Some websites might need a little work.

Loring Arena

165 Fountain Street, Framingham

Public skating: $ 5

Skate rental:$ 6, available weekends only. Call the skate store for availability, 508-872-8238.

Info: 508-532-5950;https://www.framinghamma.gov/1017/Public-Skating

Hours:Dec. 21-23, 9 a.m. to noon; No public skating on December 24 and the arena will be closed on Christmas Day. The opening hours on December 26 are from 2 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. From 27 to 31 noon to 2 p.m. daily. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. The mask is mandatory at the Loring arena at all times, on and off the rink while in the arena.

Navin arena

451, rue Bolton (route 85), Marlborough

Public skating: $ 6; skaters 62 years of age and over skate for free with ID.

Skate rental: $ 6, available on a first come, first served basis.

Info: 508-624-5580;https://fmcicesports.com/rink/marlboro-navin-skating-arena/

Hours: Public skating hours are 12:30 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. Monday to Friday; 2:30 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. Saturday; and from 3.30 p.m. to 5.20 p.m. on Sunday. Hours may be different during the holiday week so be sure to check the website. Currently, there is no mask warrant at Navin, according to the website.

William L. Chase Arena

35 Windsor Avenue, Natick

Public skating: $ 6

Skate rental: $ 6, available on a first come, first served basis.

Info: 508-655-1013;https://fmcicesports.com/rink/natick-william-l-chase-arena/

Hours: General public skating hours are 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sundays; and from 1 p.m. to 2.20 p.m. Monday to Friday. During the school vacation week, opening hours are 1 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. from December 27 to 28 and noon to 1:20 p.m. from December 29 to 31. to the website.

Pirelli Veterans Arena

910 Panther Way, Franklin

Public skating: $ 6

Skate rental: $ 6

Info:508-541-7024;https://fmcicesports.com/rink/franklin-veterans-skating-arena/

Hours:Public skating hours are 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday to Friday; 2:30 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. Saturday; and 2-3.50 a.m. Sunday. On January 1, the hours are 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Currently, there is no mask warrant at this rink, according to the website.

Blackstone Valley IcePlex

121 Plain Street, Hopedale

Info:508-478-6423; https://fmcicesports.com/rink/blackstone-valley-iceplex/

Public skating: $ 6

Skate rental: $ 6

Hours:Usually 3:30 p.m. to 5:20 p.m. Sunday. During the school vacation week of December 27 to 31, public skating time is noon to 1:50 p.m. and on January 1, public skating is from 7:00 p.m. to 8:50 p.m.

Patriot Place Winter Skate

2 Place des Patriotes, Foxborough

Info:508-203-2100;https://www.patriot-place.com/ataire/winterskate/

E-mail:winter [email protected]

Public skating:$ 10 adults, $ 6 children 12 and under and seniors 65 and over. Call for group rates, private events, season passes and discounts.

Skate rental: $ 5

Hours:Open until the end of February. Hours are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; 4 pm-10pm Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sunday. During school holidays, the hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The ice is closed when the Patriots have a home game.

The 60ft by 140ft professionally maintained rink is located outside the CBS Sporting Club and PatriotsProShop and is designed for recreational skating, not hockey or figure skating.