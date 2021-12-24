Chris Noth accused of sexual abuse by New York singerExBulletin







Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Editor’s Note: This article contains graphic descriptions of sexual assault. Sex and the city Actor Chris Noth faces a new charge of sexual abuse. Speaking at a press conference with powerful lawyer Gloria Allred today, singer Lisa Gentile said she first met Noth in 1998, when Gentile became a regular at Da Marino restaurant in New York City. In 2002, Noth visited Gentile’s apartment and reportedly began to impose himself on her. Gentile said Noth began to aggressively squeeze her breasts and push his hands towards his penis. When she yelled at him to stop, “he got extremely angry and started screaming calling me a ‘tease’ and ‘bitch’,” she recalls. NPR contacted representatives for Noth, who declined to respond formally. Last week, Hollywood journalist published two separate accounts of women who alleged that Noth sexually assaulted them. Noth denied the accusations of Hollywood journalist, stating “It’s hard not to question when these stories came out. I’m not sure why they are resurfacing now, but I know this: I didn’t assault these women.” After the accusations were made public, actress and director Zoe Lister-Jones posted accounts of Noth’s behavior, on and off the Law and order set, on Instagram. Then another woman stepped forward The daily beast, alleging that Noth sexually assaulted her while she was a waitress at the Da Marino restaurant. Earlier this week, Sixth page reported that Beverly Johnson, Noth’s girlfriend between 1990 and 1995, had previously filed a restraining order against the Law and order star, after threatening to kill her. Noth Sex and the city Co-stars Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis have expressed their support for the women who have stepped forward. Additionally, Noth was removed from his CBS show. The equalizer, and by his talent agency. Exercise company Peloton released an ad featuring Noth that they created after the company’s bike was featured in the stream. Sex and the city spin off, And just like that. Gentile said Noth called her after the incident and told her not to talk about it. “He warned me that if I ever told a soul about what happened it would ruin my career and I would never sing again,” she said. Because Gentile’s alleged abuse occurred in 2002, he is beyond the statute of limitations in New York State. At the conference, Allred advocated for the New York State Senate to pass the Adult Survivors Act. The bill would give adult victims of sexual violence a one-year retrospective period to bring legal action against their alleged abusers. A similar law that came into effect in 2019 gave adult victims of childhood sexual abuse a period of time in which they could bring civil suits previously beyond the New York statute of limitations. “All we want for Christmas is access to justice and the passage of the Adult Survivors Act next year,” Allred said. “If and when this becomes law, those who were victimized in New York will have the right and the opportunity to finally hold those who victimized them to account in court.”

