Eater San Diego’s most read stories of 2021

As we close the year in Eater, we reflect on how 2021 has started, with stay-at-home orders in California lifting and restaurants in San Diego finally able to restart alfresco dining. March 2021 marked the return of limited-capacity dining, and in June, California was heading for a full reopening. As 2022 approaches, the local restaurant industry is still grappling with the difficult state of catering during this ongoing pandemic and is slowly settling into a new normal.

But despite all the challenges, Eater San Diego’s most read stories in 2021 reflect a year of achievement and hope on the horizon, from national recognition of local establishments to promising new restaurants, bars and food lobbies that have. managed to thrive and well -planned openings to be hoped for in 2022. Now here are the top ten stories that got people talking about San Diego this year.

10.) Chef Travis Swikard with Callie hopes to help shine the spotlight on San Diego’s food scene



Finally opening in June 2021 after a two-year delay, Callie has brought warm hospitality and a confident menu to the East Village. Returning home after a decade of cooking in New York City, native San Diego chef Travis Swikard’s first solo restaurant was awarded Michelin Bib Gourmand status and named Best New Eater San Diego Restaurant.

9.) South Bays’ first food court opens with a plethora of Asian food stalls

An exciting new addition to the National City food scene, this 9,000 square foot public market and food hall launched in October with a compelling mix of new stuff. and established food tenants. Bringing a diverse set of dining options to the neighborhood, Market on 8ths food stalls range from ramen restaurants run by Chef Phiilip Esteban, Eater San Diegos Changemaker of the Year, to shops offering Thai, Indonesian, Filipino and Mexican.

8.) Michelin Guide awards Bib Gourmand status to five San Diego restaurants

This fall, ahead of the state-wide California Michelin Guide, the tire maker announced restaurants with Bib Gourmand status. Considered to be good quality, value for money restaurants where a diner can order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $ 40 or less, well-known local establishments include Callie, Cesarina, Ciccia Osteria, Dija Mara and Morning Glory.

seven.) Wolfies Carousel Bar brings fun and whimsy to Little Italy

One of the biggest bars of the year, Wolfies Carousel opened on Kettner Street in August with an impressive centerpiece, a 24-seat circular cocktail bar that slowly spins every 14 minutes. Inspired by Paris as well as the French Quarter of New Orleans, the glittering bar and restaurant serves classic cocktails and a menu of bistro fare.

6.): Tony Hawk joins forces with former chef Jeune et Jolie to open Chick & Hawk

The highly anticipated collaboration between Chef Andrew Bachelier (Jeune et Jolie, Cucina Enoteca) and pro skate legend Tony Hawk is slated for spring 2022. Chick & Hawk, their 1,500 square foot restaurant located on the Encinitas coast along the 101, will serve a casual menu made with seasonal ingredients ranging from raw bar dishes to chicken sandwiches and promises great cocktails.

5.) Fishmonger Tommy Gomes to star on TV and Open Point Loma Seafood Market

The locally beloved seafood expert has already filmed the second season of Fishmonger, his series on The Outdoor Channel that highlights chefs and the fishing community in San Diego and beyond. A former commercial fisherman who worked at Catalina Offshore Products for 15 years, Gomes is opening TunaVille Market and Grocers, a wholesaler and direct-to-consumer market in Driscolls Wharf in Point Loma, in partnership with Mitch Conniff of Mitchs Seafood. It is currently scheduled to open in February 2022.

4.) Soul food icon Roscos brings chicken and waffles to Barrio Logan

August 2021 brought the good news that a multi-year project in the works to bring the legendary Roscoes House of Chicken N Waffles in San Diego was finally advancing again. The Soul Food Specialists, with several popular locations in Southern California, are under construction at a 4,000-square-foot restaurant on National Avenue in Barrio Logan that is slated for completion next year.

3.) The Sky Deck unveils the first wave of food and drink

Kimberly Motorcycles

Spanning 26,700 square feet, the downtown Del Mar Highlands Sky Deck opened in June, spanning two levels and nine restaurants as well as a cocktail bar called Understory and an open-air cafe. air with local brewers. With dedicated seats for each tenant, the collective offers everything from pizzas and pastries to ramen, Greek street food, Thai cuisine, and more.

2.) Here’s your ticket to San Diego’s most exclusive bar

Revealed as part of a complete overhaul of Neighborhood and Noble Experiment, its existing East Village spots, Young Blood by CH Projects burst onto the cocktail scene in April. Behind its hidden entrance is a drink escape dreamland, where ticket holders are guided through a highly curated three-course cocktail experience.

1.) Michelin awards stars to four San Diego restaurants

After stopping its publication in 2020, the Michelin Guide returned this year to distribute stars in its 2021 entirely Californian edition. Compared to 2019, when Addison was San Diego’s only recognized restaurant, four local establishments were awarded Michelin Star status in September. Addison received two stars while Jeune et Jolie, Soichi Sushi and Sushi Tadokoro each received one star.