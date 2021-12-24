Christmas Church Services, Christmas Buffets, Magic of Lights Vail, Family Fun at Beaver Creek and more: Tricias Weekend Picks 12/24/21

Christmas religious services

The Vail Interfaith Chapel will host several Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services as well as its regular services this weekend.

Vail Interfaith Chapel / Courtesy photo

Christmas is here and if you are looking for a place of worship on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, there are many congregations that will welcome you to participate in the celebrations of the season.

Churches like Vail Chapel, Beaver Creek Chapel, and Edwards Interfaith Chapel host many different denominations every Sunday and will do the same on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check out the websites for more information:

Some churches do things a little differently during the holidays. Some churches, such as the Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration, will host a special Christmas spectacle at 1 p.m. on Friday, followed by several other services offering festive worship and fellowship at 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:45 p.m., 20 h 30 and 10: 30 h through the Valley to the three chapels mentioned above. Learn more about episcopalvail.com or 970-476-0618.

Eagle River Presbyterian Church will have a family service at 5 p.m. with a children’s show. Before the Christmas contest, they will hold an old-fashioned sung service outside the church near the fireplaces at 3 p.m. At 7:00 p.m. there will be a traditional service and at 9:30 p.m. there will be a candle light service. Go to erpc.org for more information.

Mountain Life Calvary Chapel will be hosting its Cowboy Christmas at 4 Eagle Ranch outside Wolcott at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. and a candlelight service at 7:00 p.m. For more information, visit mountainlife.church .

Catholic parishes in the valley include St. Marys in Eagle, St. Claire of Assisi in Edwards, and St. Patricks in Minturn. Parishes will host many home services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Some services will be organized for a larger audience at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek. Take a look at catholic parishofthevalley.org for more information and timetables.

Vail Church will host services and lots of music at 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at its location in Eagle Vail. Go to thevailchurch.org for more information.

Edwards’ Gracious Savior Lutheran Church will host two Christmas Eve services at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., with carols, cider, candles and cookies. The daycare will be provided at 5 p.m. For more information visit gracioussavior.org .

This is just a small list of the many services that will take place on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and keep in mind that many churches are also offering virtual services due to COVID-19. Here are some other churches and their websites:

The joy of a hotel vacation

Enjoy Christmas Brunch at Maya at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa.

Dining by the Westin River

Mayan Christmas Day Brunch

Maya at the Westin Riverfront will also be serving a special Christmas Day Brunch on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will also be waffle, chorizo ​​& polenta Benedict pancakes, Christmas cookies and an assortment of mini desserts.

Christmas brunch at the Maya rate:

Grand Hyatt Vail Christmas Buffet

The Grand Hyatt Vail offers a Christmas buffet dinner from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with Alpine-inspired cuisine from Chef Pierson Shields. Start with a lobster bisque and a simple green salad followed by hand-carved cherrywood ham or grilled bone-in tomahawk steaks. Hand carved roasts will be served with sides like cornbread stuffing, roasted rainbow carrots or, get it, they will serve macaroni and cheese and gnocchi. Finish the meal with desserts and mini desserts or decorate your treat before eating it at the cookie decorating station.

Christmas buffet at the Grand Hyatt Vail

$ 75 per person

Children up to 12 pay their age

Reservations: 970.476.1234

Qui Vail at Four Seasons Vail

The Grinch is back, as is the Who Vail Gingerbread House at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail. Stop in the lobby and check out this large display consisting of 150 pounds of gingerbread, 120 pounds of powdered sugar, 100 pounds of fondant, and 300 macaroons. Send a letter to Santa Claus in the mailbox adjacent to the house. Stay a little longer and enjoy the Haute Chocolate Experience at Remedy Bar, which is delicious for kids and adults alike… you can have your hot chocolate if you like.

Vail of the magic of lights

The Magic of Vail Lights runs through January 2.

Chris Dillmann / Vail Daily

You only have to go through the holiday season to see the Magic of Lights Vail, which ends after January 2. This spectacular spectacle of over 500,000 lights will fill the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, Ford Park Lower Bench with the magic and wonder of the season.

This is a paid event where you choose a time slot and date to attend, then don your warm boots and coats, hats and mittens for this half-mile walk through a winter wonderland of lights and interactive elements. Need a hot drink to warm you up? Stop by the concession stand for hot alcoholic or non-alcoholic drinks and snacks, enjoy the warmth of fire pits and smore stations, and new this year is a children’s play area. There will also be music and live performances on some evenings.

For more information and to obtain tickets and book a time slot, visit magicoflightsvail.com .

Beaver Creeks Cheer

Beaver Creek Extraordinary presents Cheer, a week-long event that features live music, story time, fire, ice and acrobatic displays and fireworks on New Years Eve.

Beaver Creek Resort / Courtesy Photo

Beaver Creek Extraordinary presents Cheer, a celebration of the holiday season with a variety of family activities in the village from December 26 to January 2.

After the slopes close, head to the plaza level and the ice rink to enjoy Sounds of the Season live music. There will also be story time by the fireside, Thursday night lights and an acrobat show.

Beaver Creek hosts the weekly FunFest on Saturdays, where kids can earn tokens to redeem prizes after running from one play tent to another. The free event starts at 4 p.m. and the last call to redeem tokens for prizes is at 5:30 p.m.

See how fire and ice can be used as a medium for art. Demonstrations will take place on stage on Monday from 4 p.m. For more information visit beavercreek.com .

Incentive program:

December 26 – Fireside Story Time with Sven 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

December 27 – Fire & Ice, live ice demonstration on the fountain stage at 4 p.m., traveling fire show from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec 28 – In the air, live acrobatic show from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec 29 – Sounds of the Season with the Charles Dickens Carolers, 4 to 5 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

December 30 – Thursday night lights

December 31 – New Years Eve Celebration at Beaver Creek

January 1 – Beaver Creek FunFest with DJ Courtney 4 at 5:30 p.m.

January 2 – Fireside Story Time with Sven 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Vail Holidays and Vail Winterfest

Illuminated lanterns fill the night sky above the International Bridge in the Village of Vail. Lanterns and illuminated ice sculptures are on display along Gore Creek.

Art in public places / Courtesy photo

Ice skating shows

Vail Holidays has been busy getting everyone in the holiday spirit with tree lights, a 5k Ugly Holiday Sweater, Holiday Market and more. Vail Holidays has also put on ice skating shows throughout the season. Enjoy a free 20-minute elite skating exhibit at the Solaris Rink this Sunday. The show is high energy ice entertainment with great popular and holiday themed music. Skaters are sure to impress. There will be World, International, Team USA and seasoned professionals on the ice. The first show is from 5 p.m. to 5:20 p.m. and the second show is from 6 p.m. to 6:20 p.m.

15th Annual Vail Winter Festival

Head to Gore Creek to see the illuminated ice sculptors and colorful lanterns along Gore Creek, all of which are part of the 15th annual Vail Winterfest. This winter exhibition debuted last weekend, showcasing works by Paul Wertin and his team at Alpine Ice and guest artist Olive Moya, who worked at Vail Village prior to this collaboration.

Observe the illuminated ice sculptures from a distance or wear shoes that allow you to get close enough to walk around and between the ice sculptures. The sculptures range between 5 feet and 12 feet. Once the sun goes down and the colorful lighting is up, the area is perfect for taking photos.

There are approximately 25,000 pounds of sculpted ice along the Gore Creek Boardwalk. You can enjoy the lighting every day from dusk until 10 p.m. until it melts.

Also check out the colorful lanterns that stretch over the International Bridge and along the banks of Gore Creek.

For more information go vailholidays.com and artinvail.com .