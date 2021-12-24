her Hollywood years told us what she really thought about American culture.

Joan Didion wrote sleek, uncluttered prose that summed up the zeitgeist with piercing suppression, as widely commemorated when she died Thursday at the age of 87. But I have never felt more personally intrigued by the writer than by reading Monster, her husband John Gregory Dunnes 1997 has Hollywood couples working alongside people like Jerry Bruckheimer and Scott Rudin.

The Didion revealed in these pages scrambles for money, takes on dumb missions for health insurance, complains about changes, searches for names in bold, swims through trashy storylines, and misses deadlines at every turn.

In other words, Didion was a good movie hack and appears both more fun and horrific than it does in her journalism and essays. And Hollywood stuff is just as revealing of her worldview as her signed work: Didion’s grim assessment of American audiences’ taste in movies is more damning of our culture and politics than anything she has ever written. in the New York Review of Books.

The book begins in 1988, when a Hollywood executive asked the couple to adapt a biography on the presenter. The Sordid Life and Death of Jessica Savitch for the screen. The film finally arrived eight years later; the twists and turns to get there explain how Hollywood actually works. Didion and Dunnewhod had great success writing the screenplay for the Kris Kristofferson version of A star is bornwere interested in Savitch’s job because Dunne had serious heart problems and they needed to get enough Writers Guild credits to maintain their health insurance. (We tell each other stories to live!)

Didion took notes on the couples first meeting with Disneys Jeffrey Katzenberg, in which he told them he wanted something that would make audiences feel elated, good about something, and good about themselves. This sort of thing is not exactly what Didions journalism does. But she was ready to try, to make a lot of money.

They thought about the names for the character of Savitch who would telegraph a life on the fringes of the economy: Nancyanne? Bettyanne? Peggyanne? Sallyanne? (The original Savitch was a sweet, middle-class Jewish girl from the Northeast, not a redneck, as Dunne called their creation.) They wrote the dialogue for the male lead: I spent time with a youngster, I went out, I faced a cop who was not on duty, I hit him with a tire iron.

At Disney’s suggestion, they added some fun to the storyline, like their lead character covering a chili tasting, or going on vacation to the Caribbean, or being spotted by fans wearing only their underwear in a dressing room. The couple also contemplated at one point for a character earning a Nieman scholarship to spend time at Harvard. (That’s when they realized they had lost the plot.)

Disney didn’t agree to anything and the couple began sending long faxes to the studio complaining about rewrites, refusing to do more for free: Jill mazursky tells the New York Times that she did something like 42 rewrites for Disney, probably for free. We won’t. (They ended up doing several free rewrites, and Didion sent countless annoyed faxes.)

Didion and Dunne generally viewed Hollywood as a cash machine. At one point, they tried to fit into a writing collective with their friends Elaine May and Peter Feibleman it would only do rewrites, and only on films that were already in production or almost, which comes closest to a guaranteed salary.

Didion and Dunne were particularly excited to rewrite a film in which Arab terrorists threaten to unleash a nuclear weapon on the eve of a presidential election, and locked themselves in Honolulu with a laser printer in their hotel room. a Christmas trying to make it work: they changed the name of the movie from Ultimatum at Parcel, and find a way to get the President to throw a soccer ball with that year’s Super Bowl champions. They soon learned that industry gossip spoke of the seriousness of the Parcel the script was.

The couple have questionable taste in people, seeming to care mostly about whether someone has Hollywood juice or not. Scott rudinnoted bully and abusive bossenters the book in its second half as the beloved savior of their project Jessica Savitch. What we liked about Rudin, Dunne writes, was that he had his photos taken, which meant that there was now a good possibility that we were seeing money. Dunne also enjoyed the story Rudin told him about going to lunch at Michael Jackson’s, where he was served a Snickers bar for dessert. We thought we could probably do business with someone who had lunched at Neverland. Whoops.

They’re also obsessed with casting big names: they want Bruce Willis, they want Gwyneth Paltrow. And you wanna talk about insider baseball? Over long lunches, they reflect on what the drama of the Disney estate (someone named Roth is in, Katzenberg is out! David Hoberman’s job is on the line!) Will mean for their own perspectives.

You could read Didions famous essay on the women’s movement. Or you can just watch her reaction to the notes on her scripts by costumes that wanted to avoid the sexist tropes of Hollywood:

1. The couple get annoyed when asked why a man is addressing a much younger woman. (He meets girls his age, they hear the countdown, they want an implication he’s not ready to give, Dunne replies.) 2. Didion is frustrated with a suggestion from the leaders that they are careful not to include sexual harassment because unless it is a self-defeating personality, it does not play in 1994, all consciousness is different. , warns the manager. They don’t like this line of thinking. They want to be able to get their male actor to slap a woman in the face when she isn’t giving him a smile, which the frame cuts off. We couldn’t blast Jon from this position no matter how many times we summoned the dreaded letters. computer, complains Dunne.

While the couple seemed to mostly decide to take on a project based on the amount of money involved, sometimes they did it based on substance. Not particularly intellectual substance, notice. They make an appointment with Jerry Bruckheimer and Don Simpson (a production team known at the time for Lightning dance, Top Gun, and Beverly Hills cop) consider writing a script for them on UFOs; they laid out a cork board with their ideas: There was a genius scientist prodigy who, at the age of sixteen, had invented his own argon laser, there were a number of bodies murdered. They recruited Michael Crichton to help them write string theory dialogues.

Louis CKs New Special Shows Exactly What He Lost Lifetimes’ first lesbian Christmas movie made a joke that almost destroyed me WhyDo not seekIs Jennifer Lawrences the first movie in years Matrix resurrections take the red pill

I don’t know if it’s unexpected or not, but Didion loved violent movies, what Dunne calls whammy movies, referring to special effects that kill people. They were asked to rewrite a script that would be a real blow: a combination Die hard and Largo key, with our work to provide the beats of love and tortured Largo key morality. What we wanted to write, however, was the Die hard party, and to that end, we suggested getting the bank struck during the hurricane with a DEA-maintained Fort Knox cocaine containing tons of confiscated coke and millions of dollars of confiscated drugs. They also wanted to end a scene at a drug lord’s house with everyone dead in an Olympic-sized swimming pool that turned red with the blood of the dead.

Like much of their work, this one was never done. It’s a shame that Netflix didn’t exist during the Didions Hollywood years, although people are probably complaining about the lack of points on the back.

In the end, it’s not clear if Didion and Dunne were this good in fact. writing films because they were enthusiastic and cynical about it all. The Jessica Savitch project finally saw the light of day in the 1996s Up close and personal, with Robert Redford and Michelle Pfeiffer. After 27 drafts, it was no longer Jessica Savitch.

On the set of Up close and personal, Dunne and Didion continued to send their faxes with notes and revisions to the producers. In one, they explain why they changed a line to remove dog work:

JGD [John Gregory Dunne] insisted that the correct sentence was donkey work; JDD [Joan Didion Dunne] said it had to be a syllable, and RR [Robert Redford] I wouldn’t call it crap; the compromise found was a finishing job. This is just in case you were wondering how JDD and JGD work together.

Maybe it was a donkey’s job that Didion was doing, in other words, but she didn’t to want that’s crap. Still, she was fine with schlock.