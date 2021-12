The best books to give as holiday gifts in 2021, according to Oprah Daily editors

We love to quote this quote from Oprah: “There is no better life without books. Whether it’s this holiday season or any occasion, books are gifts we love to give and receive. Oprah’s book team handpicked a few of their favorites, a very diverse list with something for just about everyone. Our fellow bibliophiles will have understood it: we cannot enter a bookstore without leaving it with some new discoveries, and when we find a new book that captivates us, we can not wait to share it with everyone around us. Will they love him as much as we do? Will they also feel elated with the reading experience, then both full and sad when they reach the last page? Oh, and a little superficial note: books are so easy to wrap. So if you, too, are last minute gift buyers whose goal in gift selection is a merger of the mind with the recipient, you can’t go wrong by following our lead. To all the wonderful writers, editors, and especially readers, celebrate the end of this, uh, tough year, by supporting all of the writers and booksellers who make it possible for us to live our best lives, in the company of books. Leigh Haber, Director of Books Oprah Daily Leigh’s Choice of Gift Books Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead Those precious days: trials WEB Du Bois love songs librairie.org The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles Wadzanai Mhute, book editor

Oprah Daily Choice of Wadzanai gift books How beautiful we were by Imbolo Mbue The Eternal Audience of a by Rémy Ngamije Mieko Kawakami’s Breasts and Eggs Sankofa by Chibundu Onuzo Hamilton Cain, Contributing Editor Oprah Daily Hamilton’s Choice of Gift Books Around the world in 80 books by David Damrosch The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present by Paul McCartney The Thousand and One Nights Annotated Chasing Me to My Grave by Winfred Rembert

Joshunda Sanders, writer Joshunda's Choice of Gift Books Feels Like Home by Marian Parsons Everything she wore by Tiya Miles A little devil in America by Hanif Abdurraqib Aristotle and Dante dive into the waters of the world by Benjamin Alire Sáenz McKenzie Jean-Philippe, Editorial Assistant Oprah Daily McKenzie's Choice of Gift Books Seven Days in June by Tia Williams Neon Gods by Katee Robert Love in color by Bolu Babalola

