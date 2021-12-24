Tobey Maguire’s wife: who is he dating now after Jennifer Meyer’s divorce?

If Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson are your favorites Spider Man couple, you might want to know more about Tobey Maguires wife and why they got divorced.

Maguire, who played the role of Peter Parker / Spider-Man in the Sam Raimis Spider-Man trilogy from 2002 to 2007, was once married to jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer from 2003 to 2016. The former couple also share two children: his daughter Ruby Sweetheart and his son Otis Tobias. AT press conference for Spider-man 3 in 2006, Maguire explained how becoming a father had changed him. I’ve changed a lot over the past six years, he says. I love being a dad! I love my daughter yeah, it’s really amazing! It’s like everyone says, all the clichés are true, it’s indescribable and you just have to be there to understand it. You know, you don’t really understand until you get there.

However, Meyer is not Maguire’s first relationship in Hollywood. He also dated his Spider Man co-star Kirsten Dunst (who played Peter Parkers love interest Mary Jane Watson) in 2001. In an interview with Variety in 2019, Dunst revealed she wanted a fourth Spider Man movie. I wanted so badly to be in this movie, she said. Loved it, and I wish we could have made a fourth, I don’t care [about the reboots. Everyone likes our Spider-Man. Cmon, am I right or what? Listen, Id rather be in the first ones than the new ones.

So who is Tobey Maguires ex-wife, Jennifer Meyer, and who is he dating now? Read on about Tobey Maguires ex-wife and who else hes dated in Hollywood.

Tatiana Dieteman (2018 Present)

Tobey Maguire and Tatiana Dieteman, a model, started dating in 2018 after they met at a party hosted at Leonardo DiCaprios home, according to The New York Post. Dieteman is a model and actress who has been posed for brands like Calvin Klein and been featured in magazines like Vogue. Shes also starred in movies like 2019s Brittany Runs a Marathon and the music video for Postiljonens 2013 song, Atlantis. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in 2020 that Dieteman has met Maguires kids with his ex-wife, Jennifer Meyer: daughter Ruby Sweetheart and son Otis Tobias. Tobey and Tatiana live together and theyre really happy, the insider said. Tobeys kids love her. Shes great with them.

Jennifer Meyer (2003 2016)

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer, a jewelry designer met in 2003 and married in 2007 at a wedding in Hawaii attended by stars like Leonardo DiCaprio and Lukas Haas. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ruby Sweetheart, in 2006. Their second child, a son named Otis Tobias, was born in 2009. In 2016, Maguire and Meyer announced their separation after nine years of marriage. After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple, the former couple said in a statement at the time. As devoted parents, our first priority remains raising our children together with enduring love, respect and friendship.

A source told People at the time that Maguire and Meyer, whos friends with stars like Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow, split because of their different lifestyles. Theyve been living separate lives for a while, the insider said. They have completely different interests and havent seemed to be connecting. The source continued,Hes extremely private and prefers to stay home, and shes very social and has tons of girlfriends. They havent been happy together for a long time, adds the source. But they are great parents and they love their children. The insider also confirmed that Maguire and Meyer planned to stay friends for the sake of their kids. Its a marriage thats ending, but a bond and a family as strong as any I know. Theyre remarkable people. And very supportive of each other, the source said.

A source also told Us Weekly at the time that Meyer and Maguires split was not sudden and there was no drama. They are committed to remaining friends for their children and wanted to wait to make sure of that, the insider said. They went back and forth on this decision but realized this is where the relationship is and they simply grew apart.

Four years after their separation, Meyer filed for divorce in 2020. She asked for joint legal and physical custody of their two children, according to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2017, Meyer confirmed that she and Maguire were on good terms. I dont know what I would do without him Tobeys my best friend, she said. I lucked out in the biggest of ways. Hes still very sweet to me. She also recalled Maguire asking her what she wanted for Mothers Day that year, to which she said that she wanted to three hours alone to watch Big Little Lies. He was like, Thats it thats all you want? and I was like, Yep. I wanted brunch and a big dinner with our kids, but some binge-watching in between, Meyer said. After her divorce from Maguire, Meyer went on to date sports agent Rich Paul. The two split in 2020 before Pauls relationship with Adele.

Kirsten Dunst (2001 2002)

Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunstwho played love interests Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimis Spider-Man trilogystarted dating while filming the first Spider-Man movie in 2001.James Franco, who played Harry Osborn in the Spider-Man movies, also confirmed that Dunst and Maguire dated while filming Spider-Man, which led to a rivalry between him and Maguire. Tobey and Kirsten became a couple around that time, he told Playboy in 2013. I had a crush on Kirsten, and I think I was upset about that as well Tobey was mad at me for a while. By the second film, we were cool.

Maguire and Dunst were the first of three Spider-Man couples to have dated in real life. The second couple was Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, who played love interests Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Gwen Stacy in Marc Webbs The Amazing Spider-Man movies. The two started dating in 2011 while filming The Amazing Spider-Man before their split after The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2015. Garfield and Stone were followed by Tom Holland and Zendaya, who play Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Michelle Jones-Watson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man movies. Though there were rumors that Holland and Zendaya started dating in 2017 after the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming, the two didnt confirm their relationship until 2021.

In an interview with The New York Times in 2021, MCU Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal revealed that she told Holland and Zendaya, as well as Garfield and Stone not to date each other after Maguire and Dunsts breakup in the middle of the Spider-Man movies. I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture. Dont go therejust dont. Try not to, she said. I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma. It can just complicate things, you know? And they all ignored me.

Maguire and Dunst split in 2002 before production started on Spider-Man 2. Their relationship was such a secret that Spider-Man director Sam Raimi didnt even know about it. They apparently began dating with each other, I think, in the middle of the first movie although I didnt know it at the time, he told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2007. I actually had some worries about [their breakup],

Raimi also confessed that he was concerned that Maguire and Dunsts’ breakup would affect their chemistry in the second and third. Spider Man movies. They definitely broke up before the second movie, he said. I was afraid they might not find the same chemistry, but it was just me who worried. He continued: They really love each other, I think, a lot. And that relationship probably only added to their ability to trust each other. In an interview for Spider-man 3 in 2007, Dunst also confirmed that she and Maguire had no issues playing with love interests after their split. We can wink at each other and have a camaraderie that you know is stronger over three films, she said.

Following his breakup with Maguire, Dunst dated Jake Gyllenhaal, who almost replaced Maguire as Peter Parker / Spider-Man in Spider-man 2 after a quarrel between Maguire and Columbia Pictures over his behavior on the set and his salary. (Read more about the feud here.) In an interview with The Independent in 2021, Dunst criticized the pay gap between her and Maguire on the set of the Spider Man movies. The pay gap between me and Spider-Man was very extreme, she said. I didn’t even think about it. I was just like, Oh yeah, Tobey is playing Spider-Man. But do you know who was on the cover of the second Spider-Man poster? Spider-Man and me. As for where Dunst is now, in 2016 she started dating her Fargo co-star, Jesse Plemons, who played his love interest in the series. The two got engaged in 2017 and welcomed their first child, a son named Ennis Howard Plemons, in 2018

Rashida Jones (1997 2000)

There are rumors that Tobey Maguire and Rashida Jones dated 1997-2000 and even got engaged, according to Memory aid. The two didn’t work out, however, and Jones went on to date and got engaged to producer Mark Ronson in February 2003. (He proposed to her on his 27th birthday with a bespoke crossword puzzle spelling Want- will you marry me?) Jones and Ronson never walked down the aisle, however, and split a year later in 2004. Jones then dated musician Ezra Koenig. The two welcomed their first child together, a son named Isaiah, in 2018.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe movies are available to stream on Disney Plus. Here’s how to watch them for free.

For more on Spider-Man, check out the special edition book Marvels, Spider-Man: From The Incredible To The Spectacular: The Definitive Comic Book Collection, which takes readers through 50 years of Spider-Man. The deluxe art book, which includes exclusive interviews and content from the writers and illustrators who brought the Marvel superhero to life half a century ago, follows the story of Spider-Man from his first appearance. in Amazing Fantasy # 15 in 1962 to how he rose from the chronically underdog of Marvels. to the incredible and spectacular superhero fans that we know today. The book, which also includes a deep dive into Spider-Man’s superpowers, including his spider strength, genius mind, and web launchers (not to mention his fully loaded arsenal of jokes.Spider-Man: From Amazing To SpectacularAlso features never-before-seen artwork from the friendly neighborhood superhero and behind-the-scenes details from creators including Brian Michael Bendis, Gerry Conway and Tom DeFalco, and others who helped bring Peter Parker to life. Spider-Man: From Amazing To Spectacular is a must read for any Marvel superfan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to people, and we only offer products that we think you will love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link in this story, we may receive a small commission on the sale.