Suspect, 14, fatally shot by police in Burlington Coat Factory





Two people were killed, including a male suspect and a 14-year-old teenager, in a Hollywood department store.

Authorities said one of the bullets went through a locker room wall and hit the teenager.

Another woman was taken to a trauma center with moderate to severe injuries, officials said. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Los Angeles Police on Thursday shot dead a 14-year-old girl in a Burlington Coat Factory locker room when they opened fire on a male suspect inside the North Hollywood store. The shooting suspect was also killed in the police shooting, authorities said. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded just before noon to a report of a man assaulting a deadly weapon inside the store. Upon arrival, “officers met the suspect, who was assaulting another person,” Officer Drake Madison told Insider. The police then opened fire. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. In a second press conference on Thursday, LAPD deputy chief Dominic Choi said one of the bullets went through a locker room wall and hit the 14-year-old girl. “You can’t see in the locker room and it looks like a straight wall of drywall,” Choi said. Authorities said they were unsure whether the girl was in the locker room before the incident or if she had taken cover in the locker room amid the shooting. Police confirmed the suspect had a chain or bicycle lock he may have been using as a weapon, but did not have a weapon with him. Choi added that police do not yet know the suspect’s motive or whether he knew the woman he assaulted before the meeting in the store. The woman who was assaulted was taken to hospital with moderate to severe injuries sustained in the attack, police said. When LAPD agents open fire, internal investigations, as well as an investigation by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, are triggered, according to NBC News. Police said they plan to examine the surveillance footage as part of an ongoing investigation. A representative for Burlington Coat Factory said the company is supporting authorities in the investigation. “In Burlington, our hearts are heavy following the tragic incident that occurred today at our store in North Hollywood, Calif.,” The spokesperson told Insider. “Our top priority is always the safety and well-being of our customers and associates.”

