Matrix Resurrections isn’t about AI bots, it’s about the commercialization of Quartz

The first one Matrix the film was about resistance to control systems. In this case, control was administered by robots powered by artificial intelligence, which remained locked in a virtual world to serve as a power source. The metaphor of government control against free will was obvious but compelling.

Twenty years later Matrix resurrections, which premiered in theaters and on HBO Max on Wednesday, covers much of the same territory, but this time the hegemony is pretty clearly Hollywood and its hold on the levers of profit over creativity.

(Warning: Spoilers ahead.)

We return to the world of Matrix via the familiar sight of Thomas Anderson, aka Neo, working in a boring office, stuck in a professional rut.

A lot of time is spent in marketing meetings as the characters in the movie game studio plot how they’re going to reboot the game. Matrix trilogy, which in this movie represents a successful video game franchise that looks exactly like the real world movie series. Tiffany, aka Trinity, refers to the Google search for her coffee crush; Anderson is shown wearing a real HTC virtual reality headset; and a tasteless marketing director, played by Christina Ricci, distributes a detailed marketing plan for the Matrix 4 Game.

In several places, pivotal characters repeat the lines of the first film, with tongues firmly planted in the cheeks. Everything is very recursive and contemporary with today’s public accustomed to a panoptic and hyper-conscious vision. But instead of a cleverly woven tapestry of semiotics inspired by Jean Baudrillard, the film feels more like a simplified message bomb developed by a creative agency for a corporate client like Lexus or Microsoft.

No one can know what Matrix isblah, blah blah says the new Morpheus in Resurrections.

Matrix resurrections is not as cynical as he wants the public to believe him

As the main character, middle-aged game developer Anderson, sits on the toilet during a break from the boredom of his day, he spots graffiti in the bathroom that says: It’s so much easier to ‘to bury reality than to get rid of dreams.

Don DeLillo’s quote from his 1971 novel Americana, which depicts a former television executive on a cinematic journey in search of meaning and reality, could easily be the subtitle of Lana Wachowski’s film.

But where the original trilogy co-produced with her sister, Lilly Wachowski offered a compelling balance between philosophy and art, Resurrections is very heavy with a message, possibly due to the lack of balancing input from other siblings. The result is a film that seems less interested in developing the Matrix the universe, and on the contrary responds directly to the state of cinema.

As DeLillos’ character jokes Americana, Fellini says that the right eye is for reality and the left eye is for the fantastic eye. Despite Neo / Trinity’s nostalgic love story, Resurrections seems to be missing the heart-left eye that made the original series resonate with fans for decades.

The future of Matrix will likely reflect the marketing subplot of the latest movie

The meta approach of Resurrections was telegraphed in a draw called The Matrix Awakens: AnUnreal Engine 5 Experience. The gaming experience has linked Warner Bros. to Epic Games to showcase the progress of MetaHumans, virtual characters so lifelike they could be used to replace human actors for years to come. In the game, Neo and Trinity exchange jokes about Warner Bros. marketing managers. as commercials for the film.

At Baudrillards Simulation and Simulacra, one of the main inspirations of Wachowski’s original Matrix film, writes the philosopher, A whole generation of films emerges which will be what the android is to man: marvelous artefacts, without weakness, pleasant simulacra which only lacks the imagination, and the hallucination inherent in cinema. In this regard, the Matrix franchise has finally achieved the perfection of the aesthetic recursion that filmmakers originally sought out.

The franchise’s initial call to resist control set the stage for the next phase of artificial actors and advertising as Hollywood content wins, once again, despite Wachowski’s best efforts.