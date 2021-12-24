Peacock Broadcasts ‘Vigil’, The BBC’s Underwater Policing Procedure | Culture & Leisure





Viewers looking to escape the ravages of the holidays or further COVID isolation could do worse than Vigil, a six-part BBC thriller that airs on Peacock. Blending elements of a crime, military, and spy thriller and psychological intrigue, Vigil presents a gripping storyline and stellar cast. Chief Detective Inspector Amy Silva of the Scottish Police Service (Suranne Jones) is summoned to her daily jog after a sailor is reported dead aboard the nuclear submarine Vigil. Because this incident took place in Scottish waters, police must investigate. If this had happened at sea, the Navy would have been left to fend for itself. Silva is stepped down from a helicopter onto the submarine in a heartbreaking scene that sets the stage for her continued physical discomfort and general anxiety. It doesn’t help, she is immediately faced with a wall of official silence, a resistance that grows stronger when she uncovers evidence of homicide, contradicting the official hypothesis that the sailor had simply overdosed. The cramped quarters and low oxygen levels continue to fill Silva with terror, sparking memories of the loss of her family and her failed relationship with fellow officer Sergeant Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie), who is investigating the death sailors from the shore. The top-secret status of the submarines’ location prevents the two women from communicating as they each uncover evidence of murder and conspiracy involving the Navy, local anti-nuclear activists and even bigger wigs. It appears the deceased sailor died just hours after a fishing trawler sank in nearby waters, an incident the submarine captain attributes to another vessel following the Vigil. And for a submarine armed with nuclear weapons to be tracked, it poses a threat to the strategy of deterrence, bringing the murder case and the trawler incident to the attention of MI5 and officials in the United States. highest level. Viewers may remember HBO’s Jones Gentleman Jack and BBC Doctor Foster, among others. Leslie starred in Downton Abbey as a maid who left the service after learning to type and went on to have highly visible roles in Game of Thrones and The Good Fight. Vigil has received generally positive reviews in the UK TMZ presents Merry Christmas Elfin: Bye Bye, 2021! (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14), retracing some of the year’s biggest celebrity stories. Hosted by Yvonne Orji (Insecure) and streamed on Amazon Prime, Yearly Departed features an all-female roast and toast of the most memorable and time-consuming events, trends and topics of the year. Look for comments from Jane Fonda, Meg Stalter, Aparna Nancherla, Dulce Sloan, X Mayo, and Chelsea Peretti. Grammy-winning pop star Alessia Cara will close with a song. Paramount + broadcasts Reno 911 !: The Hunt for QAnon, a reunion event. THIS EVENING OTHER HIGHLIGHTS Learn to share on Five More Sleeps Til Christmas (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG). Hugh Bonneville tells Silent Night: A Song for the World (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG). On two episodes of Call Me Kat (Fox, r, TV-14): a date with Oscar (7 p.m.); a moving experience (7:30 p.m.). Fred Astaire tells the story of the 1970 Christmas special, Santa Claus Comes to Town (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG). Of five episodes of Ghosts (CBS, r) chosen by fans via an online poll: the living end (7:30 p.m., TV-14); Thorfinns stays (8 p.m., TV-14); D&D (8:30 p.m., TV-PG); Alberta meets a fan (9 p.m.); wrong identity (9:30 p.m., TV-PG). Prefabricated ensembles come together for A Very Boy Band Holiday (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG). Santa Claus makes an appearance in Kelly Clarkson: When Christmas Comes (9 p.m., r, TV-PG). Carrie Underwood and Lainey Wilson present CMA Country Christmas (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG). WORSHIP CHOICE A seductive witch (Kim Novak) casts a spell on a publisher (Jimmy Stewart) in the 1958 comedy Bell, Book and Candle (5 p.m., TCM, TV-PG) mixing witchcraft, Greenwich Village jazz clubs, and Christmas. Jack Lemmon and Ernie Kovaks co-starring. SERIES NOTES Drive, he said on Young Sheldon (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) … Trolls Holiday in Harmony (7:30 p.m., NBC, r, TV-G) … Holiday Spirit, 1982 style on Young Rock (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) … Late delivery of Santa Claus on Mister Mayor (8:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG). LATE AT NIGHT Peter Dinklage, Lee Jung-Jae & Aaron & Bryce Dessner are booked on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (10:35 p.m., CBS, r) … Jimmy Fallon hosts Matthew McConaughey, Alana Haim and Niko Moon on The Tonight Show (10:34 p.m., NBC , r) … Ben Affleck, Jay Ellis and The Record Company appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (10:35 p.m., ABC, r) … Michael Che and Rep. Adam Schiff visit Late Night With Seth Meyers (11:37 p.m., NBC, r) … Nicholas Hoult, Aisling Bee and BTS visit The Late Late Show with James Corden ( 11:37 p.m., CBS, r).

