Alia Bhatt was left speechless after watching Ranveer Singh’s performance in the film

Alia Bhatt is speechless after watching Ranveer Singh’s performance in 83. Last night the big premiere of the film was held where all members of Bollywood including Alia Bhatt graced the event with their presence. The special screening of the film left Alia in awe of her performance as the Rocky Aur Rani co-star. After the screening, the Papz asked her about her review of the film and Ranveer’s performance. The actress who was leaving with her director Brahmastra Ayan Mukerji said: “Exceptional, superb.”. Asked about Ranveer’s performance, she replied: “Ab mai kya hi bolu, I will write a long katha after the film is released.” Also Read – From Tiger Shroff to Akshay Kumar: Bollywood actors seriously injured on the sets of their films – see photos

The 83 movie is set to hit big screens on December 24, and fans can’t sit back and watch this landmark film. Previously, a big premiere was released in Dubai, where the entire star cast received a standing ovation. Ranveer had tears in his eyes seeing all the love. Ranveer worked extremely hard on this movie, when 83’s first look was how she looked as Kapil Dev left everyone stunned and how. Also Read – From Atrangi Re to 83: 6 New Movies and Shows Released on December 24th in Theaters and on Various OTT Platforms

The film also stars Deepika Padukone who plays Romi Dev, Kapil Dev’s wife in the film. DP also became a producer with this film. Filmmaker Kabir Khan, who often chooses the Hatke theme, has taken a step forward in making this historic story happen. Ranveer in one of his interactions had cited that 83 is an epic movie waiting to be shot. Also Read – Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Have Fun With Hardy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee At 83rd Premiere Party: Watch Videos

While fans are also excited to watch Ranveer and Deepika after a long time, this will be their first film together after the wedding, Kabir Khan who made it possible spoke of bringing DP on board in a media interaction, ” Her casting has nothing to do with Ranveer. Yes, today as a marketing campaign that’s something to talk about. It’s a real couple meeting for the first time after the wedding . However, I would have gone to Deepika even if she hadn’t been married to Ranveer. “

