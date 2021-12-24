Astroworld: Live Nation’s role in tragedy to be investigated by congressional panel

The House Oversight Committee announced on Wednesday that it was launching a bipartisan investigation into “the roles and responsibilities of the Astroworld festival, the security planning for the event, and the action taken by Live Nation Entertainment after being informed that the forces of the order had declared the event a “mass” victim event. ‘ “

The Houston festival on November 5 turned deadly after crowded crowds rushed to an outdoor stage where headliner Travis Scott was performing. Ten people died from “compression asphyxiation”, according to the medical examiner, and hundreds more were injured.

In a letter to Live Nation, the panel said, “Recent reports raise serious concerns about whether your company has taken adequate steps to ensure the safety of the 50,000 spectators who attended the Astroworld festival. The panel noted reports of inadequate security and medical personnel at the site, the erection of barricades and failure to heed warning signs. “

The letter added that the panel members are “concerned about reports of Live Nation’s conduct following the Astroworld festival”, given the company’s “long line of other tragic events and security breaches”.