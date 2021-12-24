83 Film Review: Bollywood Actor Ranveer Singh Delivers Biography Of Captains Cricket







Ranveer Singh in the movie.

We just tasted the blood and we love it. A cricketer fanatic will devour Ranveer Singhs with sports biopic 83 chronicling India’s monumental 1983 World Cup victory with gusto and childish delight, while a cricketer agnostic like me will watch this film with a mixture of fascination, indulgence and occasional restlessness. And it’s a masterstroke from director Kabir Khan, who brought one of India’s greatest sporting glories to life with a skillful hand. It breaks down the uplifting real-life episode in a way that strikes both cricket-crazed Indians and the tiny minority who don’t particularly care about the game. Image Credit: Reliance Entertainment

But have no doubts that this vanilla flick, drawn from the real-life tales of a team of underdogs led by Captain Kapil Dev and Singh about to demolish a team of Goliaths like the West Indies, is entertaining but also subtly manipulative. However, you will not hear anybody complaining. Singh as the eternally optimistic Captain Dev is endearing, but it is his boy group of actors perfectly portrayed as Jiiva as K Srikkanth and Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar who add weight and gravity to this very enjoyable feature film. Like any sports biopic worth its salt, it’s a classic underdog tale riddled with conflict, challenge, redemption, and jubilation. And Singh and his boys walk to these rhythms with absolute conviction. Singh, who is generally flamboyant with a sartorial sense that would bring Liberace’s wardrobe to shame, is retained in his role as the much-revered captain who anchors and directs his motley crew. The cricket world wrote them off before they even stepped onto the pitch, but these guys aren’t going to fall without a valiant fight. A photo of ’83’.

It’s not just the physique of the players who look a lot like real champions that stand out. For example, aside from his dentures and hairstyle mimicking the actual character of Dev, Singh seems to have absorbed his mind and courage. Singh, the star, is nowhere to be found as he gives us an immersive experience of a leader with flawed English grammar, but his expertise is on rock solid ground. Actor Jiiva as lively South Indian drummer K Srikkanth and actor Saqib Saleem as drummer Mohinder Amarnath breathe life into their characters without reducing them to caricatures. The odds were clearly stacked against them, but they manage to thrive and their triumphant end is perfectly capitalized by Director Khan. Image Credit: Reliance Entertainment

There will be parts of the film that appear to have been inserted deliberately to cause tears, but it’s a little bump in the road. For example, scenes where a small child waves the Indian flag or an old man in India watches the game with tears streaming down his face might seem forced, but it didn’t ruin the movie for any of us. Plus, the boys all seem incredibly cheerful or just plain petty, but they’re all great guys overall which is slightly hard to believe. Actress Deepika Padukone takes on the role of Romi Devs with quiet dignity, but the climax where over-emotional cricketers’ wives nervously watch their husbands play stretched her out. Their inclusion in the narrative seemed stilted and forced. But the same can’t be said for the way director Khan weaved the political and social realities of the 1980s into the film, which is mostly set in the field. There was a lot of context and not just a group of players hitting balls out of the stadium. You supported all the Indian players who made history in 1983 by winning the coveted World Cup. It was epic at the time and this epic about that victory also blew us away. Image Credit: Reliance Entertainment

To throw: Ranveer Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, Deepika Guptaukone

