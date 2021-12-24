Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu Wants To Make Bollywood Debut With THIS Superstar

In 1994, Sushmita Sen won the title of Miss Universe. Later in 2000, Lara Dutta brought the crown to India, and now, after 21 years, Harnaaz Sandhu has won the title of Miss Universe for the country. After winning the title of Miss Universe, Sushmita and Lara entered the Bollywood film industry. So will Harnaaz follow in their footsteps? Well, it looks like the current Miss Universe could be making her Bollywood debut as she’s already been an actress and been in the theater for five years. Read also – Taken in photo! From Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: 10 Bollywood Celebrities Who Have Been Photographed Flaunting Their Love Bites and Hickeys

Speaking to the E-Times about his intention to enter Bollywood, Harnaaz said, “I don’t know what would happen because I’m a person who never plans his life. But if I had a chance I would. would love to be a part of it, because it was my dream. I am an actress by profession, I have been doing theater for 5 years. I have the vision to influence people and to break stereotypes about what women are and what they can be, and it can happen through play. Because today people are so intimidated, so influenced by movies. This is how I can influence people and inspire them by following my passion, doing my best for the company. ” Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today: Embarrassing Ranveer Singh-Kapil Dev Moment Filmed; Shah Rukh Khan resumes filming after Aryan Khan drug case and more

When asked if there was a particular actor or director that she would like to make her Bollywood debut with, Harnaaz said: “If I get the chance, I am delighted to work with Sanjay Leela. Bhansali, I love the way he works, I love the quality, the artistry, the feeling and the depth of every detail that is in his films and his work. Also Read – Shah Rukh Khan Spotted Shooting In Mumbai For The First Time After Aryan Khan’s Drug Case; the image goes viral

I mentioned this before, I share a lot of respect and love for Shah Rukh Khan. The amount of hard work he has done and still does is never enough I think. But he has always remained anchored, he has always achieved success. And the way he spoke in every interview, it really inspired me, it’s just your attitude that makes you evolve. He is a wonderful artist and a wonderful human being, she added.

Well, it will be interesting to watch Harnaaz Shah Rukh Khan’s romance on the big screen.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for the latest updates.



