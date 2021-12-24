North Hollywood Burlington shooting: Teenager killed at Los Angeles area shopping mall after police officer shoots through locker room wall, officials say





One of the shots entered a wall and entered a locker room where the girl was killed, Los Angeles Police Department deputy chief Dominic Choi told reporters at a press conference. .

“As a preliminary point, we think this round was an officer round,” Choi said.

Officers had responded to calls for “possible shots” at a Burlington store in North Hollywood, Choi said.

Upon their arrival and upon meeting a male suspect who they said assaulted a woman inside the store minutes earlier, LAPD officers opened fire on the man. The suspect was shot and killed, police said.

During a subsequent search of the area, officers discovered a hole in the wall behind the suspect, which turned out to be a locker room containing the deceased teenager who was shot dead by one of the multiple shots used, a indicated the police. The locker room was behind the suspect and in front of the officer, Choi said. The investigation is ongoing, Choi said. Authorities will review body camera video and security footage and have yet to interview officers and witnesses. Investigators do not yet know the suspect’s motive or what type of weapon the man was in possession of, although a steel or metal cable lock was found nearby and investigators believe he was involved. , did he declare. However, no guns were found at the scene, Choi said. As of yet, there is no information on the identity of the teenage victim or whether she was alone in the store, Choi said. Police do not believe that there was a relationship between the teenage victim and the two other parties involved in the incident, and that they do not know what connection – if any – there was between the suspect and the victim. victim of assault. The assault victim was taken to a local hospital with head and arm injuries, police said.

