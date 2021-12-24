What Joan Didion saw | The New Yorker

When Joan Didion died on Thursday at age eighty-seven, she left behind sixteen books, seven films, a play and a push to make sense of what was left. It was tempting to find that like her husband, writer John Gregory Dunne, whose passing shaped The year of magical thinking (2005), she died during the Christmas holidays. It was easy to see, as she had done in her daughter’s fatal illness that same season, bigger gears at work. Didion was a model-seeking writer with an uncanny ability to scan text, a newspaper clipping file, or an entire company and, like a genius looking at numbers, find the markers indicating how the whole thing worked. Thanks to his efforts, the profession of journalist has changed. She helped broaden the landscape of what matters on the page.

Although Didion spent half of her life in New York City (first as an editor at Vogue, then, in a later passage, as a Lioness of Small Letters), much of her best-known work was done in California, where the shed grew up in the middle of the century in Sacramento. Its sinister, flat style channeled the Pacific terrain, with its beauty, severity, and choppy turns. This is the country in which a belief in the literal interpretation of Genesis has imperceptibly slipped into a belief in the literal interpretation of Genesis. Double indemnity, the land of teased hair and capri and girls for whom all promise of life comes down to a white waltz-length wedding dress and the birth of a Kimberly or a Sherry or a Debbi and a divorce from Tijuana and a return to hairdressing school, she wrote in Some Dreamers of the Golden Dream, the essay that opened her first collection, Collapse towards Bethlehem (1968). This book heralded her subject, the long, crazy shadow of the frontier mentality and her style, which spanned five novels and several storylines, most notably A Star Is Born (1976), which she co-wrote with Dunne. Today readers know what is meant by didionesque.

Like most strong stylists, however, Didion worked her art as a sensitive reader of other masters. She had been a student of English at Berkeley in the 1950s, a highlight for the New Critique and its careful reading, and the approach became part of her lifelong methodology, applied both to the language and to its careful reading. ‘she met as a journalist only in literary literature. job. In one New Yorker essay on Hemingway, her early influence, she performed an unparalleled reading of the beginning of A farewell to arms, noting how the sudden, groundbreaking absence of one before the leaves’ third appearance projects exactly what it was meant to project, a thrill, a premonition. It was Didion’s characteristic to work in this way, in the dangerous zone between sensitivity and objectivity: to be receptive to a passing feeling, to a change of casting, then to get down to work, with unfailing rigor, in the work of understanding why .

What she came to realize was the biggest change American society has seen in fifty years. Like many writers, Didion was there at the end of the sixties, when the social fabric, the ideal of common institutions and a shared society, crumbled. Unlike many, she saw the long-term stakes of this breakup at a time when most observers were debating whether to string love beads or follow rough cards. Didion spoke about the hippies, they are the subject of the title essay of Slouching Towards Bethlehem, which created a technique, later linked to her fiction, of telling a story through jagged juxtapositions that she called lightning-quick cuts, but recognized that what she saw in the Haight-Ashbury was less about them than an atomization of communication and connection across America. It was a curiously enduring idea for the time; it remains alive and pressing today.

Didion is often identified, along with Norman Mailer, Gay Talese, Tom Wolfe and other lively dressers, as part of the new journalism, by which people typically hear long narrative reports printed from the style and perspective of a writer. . But his goal, in the best work, has never been sensitivity or affect. At the beginning, and still at the end of her life, Didion was known for her first-person writing, and subjective perception has always been at the heart of her impulses as a journalist and essayist. (Something in a situation is going to bother me, so I’ll write an article to find out what’s bothering me, she once explained, in an interview with Hilton Als.)

Subjectivity was paramount, but his thinking, as it developed in the pages of The New York Book Review, was fundamentally systemic: in Miami (1987), on the Cold War dialogue between the United States and the atomized powers of Latin America; in Sentimental journeys (1991), on the Central Park jogger affair and the mythologies that eroded New York’s civil and economic structure; in Where i came from (2003), on government policies supporting the image of the California border itself. Her target was what she called sentimentality: prefabricated stories, or fairy tales, that spread throughout a culture and tear society apart. Didion started out as a Goldwater Republican and went on to become one of her most ardent cohorts of the Social Compact. She came to see that the way stories were told and an individualized project had deep issues for the whole of society.

Famous styles often make fossils of their practitioners. Didion’s work will last because it was the product of a restless mind. Looking back, we know how to write when we start, she once said. What we learn by doing it is what writing was for. How to compose a paragraph, whether it’s to add a tea or not: At thirty, the sound of your best writing is already in your mind, and the hardest part is listening. What to do with these sentences, how to divert the art of storytelling from the shared illusion, is the effort of a lifetime. Many writers never manage to go the whole distance. Didion did it. Her work was her own answer to the question of what writing and life were for. It should be ours too.