A Journal for Jordan Review: Reflections on Love Built and Lost





Jordan Canedy is a wide-eyed baby with excellent lungs at the start of A Journal for Jordan. By the end of the film, he becomes a young man, with traits his soldier father, Charles Monroe King, had hoped for when he began writing advice about the unborn Jordan in a notebook while on post. in Iraq. In 2006, while patrolling Baghdad, First Sgt. King was killed by a roadside bomb. Dana Canedy, Kings’ fiancee and mother of their baby, was editor-in-chief at the New York Times at the time. Her 2007 article, From Father to Son, The Last Words to Live, led her to write the elegant book about love, loss and legacy on which this film is based and with which it shares its title. So don’t be fooled by this touching headline: The Diary, in which Canedy added her own stories to Kings’ writing, is as much the work of a grieving mother determined to make sure her son knows the story. he love story that gave birth to him is a guide for fathers devoted to decency and virility.

Denzel Washington directs this adaptation (the screenplay is by Virgil Williams) with care, respect, and a deep knowledge of black romance that doesn’t make it to the big screen enough. Actors Michael B. Jordan and Chant Adams are also tuned in, bringing compelling chemistry as opposites fall in love with each other.

In the movie, Dana meets Charles while visiting her parents near Fort Knox, Ky. Charles is chiseled, polished and so handsome. He sends gentle help from maams in his own way. She evaluates it. Hes a driver type 10 and 2. She reaches out to the passenger side to honk the horn. Although different, their attraction is palpable. It also helps that they’re both single (sort of). He is in the process of a divorce and she recently ended a relationship.

Michael B. Jordan embraces Charless’s rigorous ethics as well as his tenderness. Charles may fall for the morning push-ups, but hell nods for grace in a restaurant as well. He travels with pull-up bars but also a sketchbook. If Dana sees one flaw, it may be Charles’ unwavering dedication to his soldiers. She has her own doubts about being a military wife. Canedy recognized its edges (and curves) in his book, and Adams embodies them in his portrayal. When she begins writing to her son Jordan, her anecdotes can be straightforward or dashing. She even shares some sort of argument, one that breaks up a couple or makes them stronger.

While the movie makes it clear that Dana and Charles are successful, it doesn’t always get the job it takes to get them there, both as a couple and as individuals. While it’s easy to rely on the shorthand of countless war movies to signal Charles ‘ascendancy, Danas’ own story deserves a few more beats. A newspaper for Jordan

Rated PG-13 for a loving and passionate congress, salty language and a brief use of marijuana. Duration: 2 hours 11 minutes. In theaters.

