“The Matrix Resurrections” attempts to suppress Redpill America





The solution Wachowski ultimately proposes to dismantle it seems almost picturesque, and therefore disarming: love, both in the individually romantic sense and in a radical willingness to accept those who are unlike us. In keeping with the rest of the Wachowski’s offbeat and serious work, the supernatural powers of its protagonists are only unlocked when they give up what holds them back. Which is fine in the context of a Hollywood movie, but what does that say about, you know, the real real world? The sheep isn’t going anywhere, mocks the film’s villain in his climactic speech. They love my world. They don’t want this sentimentality. They don’t want freedom or empowerment. They want to be controlled. They seek the comfort of certainty. And that means you return to your pods, oblivious and alone, just like them. That’s another obvious meta-commentary on the movie itself: opening up against the second weekend of Disney’s final steamroller piece, monocultural superhero content Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s hard to tell. ‘imagine such a gnarly, idea-driven film capturing the American Zeitgeist in 2021 as it did in 1999, even with all of the series’ legacy and blockbuster appeal. But bring back the slow and mistaken co-optation of the Red Pill as part of reactionary symbology, and consider the rest of the film’s anti-social media message, with its overt hostility to future pundits and storytellers who seek to program the brains of the film. their listeners. There is another meta-critical message conveyed beyond the theoretical success of films: Yes, arts and culture, The Matrix included, can inspire, critique and influence their consumers. But the simple act of receiving and regurgitating their wisdom is a shallow foundation upon which to build a political philosophy or an emotional life. The Matrix Resurrections ends with its protagonists soaring over the horizon, mirroring the end of the original film but in a world far different from ours. The Red Pill, as conceived by the Wachowskis and their collaborators, is not an answer in itself, but the freedom to seek one’s own answers. Of course, it’s the same intoxicating idea that a generation of ideological hucksters grabbed to sell their wares following the release of the original films. The hottest issues of American public life, elections, vaccines, natural disasters and the like are inevitably followed by a parade of Yarvins and Bannons, promising access to independent thought that the architects of our own matrix proverbial would obscure. The Matrix Resurrections doesn’t directly refute them, as that would miss the point. What Wachowski et al have shown with their unconventional and risky sequel is that in the real world the only real choice is to reject such explanations and vicariously throw the whole bottle down the toilet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2021/12/23/matrix-resurrections-review-red-pill-america-526038 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos