From Ahan Shetty to Sharvari Wagh, these stars have entered Bollywood this year





There are only a few days left for 2021 to end. Everyone has been waiting to welcome the New Year from Bracebury. This year there has been a lot of commotion across the country, from all over the world to Bollywood as well. Theaters remained closed most of the time, due to which the films resorted to OTT for their release. At the same time, after a long wait, at the end of the year, certain films found their place in theaters. This year, many stars made their Bollywood debut. Many of these actors are child stars and many small screen celebrities, who were fortunate enough to make their big screen debut in 2021. In this news, we’re going to tell you about those actors who started their careers in the industry. film industry this year. In this list, the name of the son of famous actor Sunil Shetty, Ahan Shetty, of famous small screen actor Mahima Makwana is included. AHAN SHETTY Ahan Shetty, son of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, made his debut in Bollywood this year. His film Tadap hits the big screen on December 3. However, this movie couldn’t do anything special at the box office. Actress Tara Sutaria was seen romanticizing Ahan in this film. Now we have to see which movies Ahan will be seen working in in the New Year. MAHIMA MAKWANA We no longer present Mahima Makwana, who has made a place for himself in the hearts of the public with the famous small screen series ‘Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke’. She was part of the famous TV shows ‘Balika Vadhu’, ‘Rishton Ka Chakravyu’ and ‘Shubharambh’. This year she made her Bollywood debut. She made her Bollywood debut with Antari – The Final Truth, the recently released Salman Khan star. Previously, she appeared in many South Indian films. MALVIKA RAAJ Malvika Raj, who entered the film industry as a child artist, needs no introduction today. She played the childhood character of Kareena Kapoor in the 2001 hit movie “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham”. This year, Malavika Raj made her debut in Rinzing’s movie “Squad”. SHARVARI WAGH Sharvari Wagh, who often makes headlines because of her daring, also made her Bollywood debut this year. Although before Bollywood, Sharvari appeared in the web series “The Forgotten Army”. But this year she made her Bollywood debut with Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji with “Bunty Aur Babli 2”.

