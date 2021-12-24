James Franco breaks silence 4 years after allegations of sexual misconduct, says he was sexually addicted and slept with college students: Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Hollywood actor James Franco is breaking the silence over allegations of sexual misconduct brought against him almost four years ago. The actor has now admitted the wrongdoing committed against him in 2018. Franco also explained why he decided to speak out on the charges now.

In an interview on SiriusXM The Jess Cagle Podcast this week, The Pineapple Express The actor said: In 2018 there were complaints about me and an article about me and at that point I just thought, ‘I’m going to shut up’. I’m going to be, I’m going to take a break. It didn’t seem like the right time to say anything, ”he recalls. “There were people who were angry with me and I needed to listen. There’s a writer Damon Young and he talked about when something like that happens, the natural human instinct is to just stop it. You just want to go out in front and whatever you have to do to apologize, you know, do it. But what it doesn’t do is allow yourself to get the job done and look at what was underneath.

The 43-year-old actor was accused of sexually inappropriate behavior by five women, four of whom were his theater students, in January 2018. At the time, an attorney for Franco denied each of the allegations and cited the comments made by him. actor of 2018 on The Late. Show with Stephen Colbert as a formal denial. Over the summer, Franco struck a deal with Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal, two of his former theater students who filed a sexual misconduct complaint against him in 2019. Files obtained by tabloid PEOPLE from the court Los Angeles superior at the time said he agreed to pay $ 2,235,000 in settlement.

James Franco has revealed that he struggled with sex addiction for years after sobering up from alcohol at a young age. It’s such a powerful drug, he explained. I became addicted to it for another 20 years. What’s insidious is that I have been abstinent from alcohol the entire time. And I’ve been to meetings all this time. I even tried to sponsor other people. So in my head, it was like, ‘Oh, I’m sober. I live a spiritual life. ‘ Where next to, I’m acting all these other ways now, and couldn’t see it.

He admitted that he “cheated on everyone” before his current relationship with his girlfriend Isabel Pakzad and that he could “never be loyal to anyone”. Franco said he had become completely blind to power dynamics or something, but also completely blind to people’s feelings.

The Oscar nominee opened his Playhouse West Studio 4 drama school in 2014 before it closed in 2017. In a 2019 lawsuit, Tither-Kaplan and Gaal claimed that Franco and his business partners “engaged in inappropriate behavior and of a generalized sexual nature towards students by sexualizing their power as teacher and employer by dangling the opportunity for roles in their projects ”, according to court documents previously obtained by PEOPLE.

Franco admitted to Cagle, I slept with students. During my teaching, I slept with students, and that was wrong. But like I said, that’s not the reason why I started school and I wasn’t the person who selected the people to be in the class. So it was not a “master plan” on my part. But yeah, there were some instances where, you know what, I was in a consensual relationship with a student and I shouldn’t have been.

He later added of his past thought: Back then, I was not clear-sighted, as I said. So I guess it boils down to my criteria, it was like, ‘If it’s consensus, I think it’s cool. We are all adults so… ‘

