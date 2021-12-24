Tom Felton shared a Punny Harry Potter post for the birthday of Voldemort actor Ralph Fiennes





the Harry potter film series ended a decade ago, but many of its main cast are still close to each other. Take Tom Felton and Ralph Fiennes, for example. The latter just turned 59, so the former has decided to commemorate Voldemort’s actor’s birthday with a delightful pun highlighting one of the Dark Lord’s most distinctive physical traits. Make no mistake, if Draco Malfoy wished Voldemort a happy birthday in the Wizarding World like this, he would immediately be killed with an Avada Kedavra spell. Thankfully, Tom Felton and Ralph Fiennes don’t share such a toxic relationship, so take a look at what Felton posted on Instagram for his Harry potter co-featured: HA! See, it’s funny because Voldemort doesn’t have a traditional nose and… whatever, you already have. Still, for those who didn’t already know, rather than Voldemort’s snake-shaped nostrils being the product of a makeup job, his nose was digitally removed during post-production. So while makeup was still needed for Ralph Fiennes’ finalized look in the Harry potter movies, at least her nose wasn’t covered while filming. Anyway, as a pun intended lover, I take my hat off to Tom Felton for sending this path to Fiennes. the Harry potter the film series ended with the release of The Deathly Hallows – Part 2 on July 15, 2011, at $ 1.3 billion worldwide, it was the highest grossing film of 2011 and currently ranks as the 13th highest grossing film of all time. In the years that followed, Tom Felton appeared in projects like Flash, against the sun, Megan Leavey, Origin and Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting, while Ralph Fiennes’ most recent credits include the last three James Bond films directed by Daniel Crag, The Grand Hotel Budapest, Hello, Caesar! and The LEGO Batman Movie. Although the main Harry potter the saga is long over, Tom Felton expressed interest in picking up Draco Malfoy, claiming in June that he felt “slightly possessive” of anyone else playing the character. Considering that Felton and the other young actors of the Harry potter films are approaching the age of their characters Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, if this play were to be adapted for the cinema, it seems that Felton would be ready to participate in it. There are currently no plans for such a project, although Chris Columbus, who led the first two Harry potter films, has volunteered for helm duties if he gets the green light. Nowadays however, the Wizarding World movie franchise is moving forward with the Fantastic beastsfilms, which take more than half a century before Harry Potter set foot in Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. However, fans of the original Harry potter movies will feast, like an HBO Max special called Harry Potter: 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts will be released on January 1, 2022. Tom Felton and Ralph Fiennes are among the many cast and crew taking part in the special. Today’s best HBO Max deals In addition, the third Fantastic beasts movie, Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore, will do its magic in theaters on April 15, 2022. You can follow the other films slated for next year with our 2022 release schedule. Tom Felton will appear next in Save the cinema, and Ralph Fiennes can currently be seen in The king’s man.

