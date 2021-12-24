Stockyards restaurant got a makeover for the prequel to Yellowstone





Hooker’s Grill in the Historic Stockyards is the only building that will keep its facade from the prequel 1883 set of Yellowstone.

FORT WORTH, Texas If you walk along West Exchange Avenue through the Fort Worth Stockyards, you would never know something was filmed there. The dirt road is gone and the Hollywood actors are gone, but if you look closely you will likely recognize the rustic saloon. Hookers Grill, a Stockyard restaurant, sits in the middle of the road where part of the “Yellowstone” “1883” prequel was filmed earlier this year. Restaurant owner Ruth Hooker agreed to shut down her small business for six months throughout the filming process. She reopened it last Saturday. I was thrilled to be a part of it, the restaurant just, for some notoriety, but the fun thing about Fort Worth and the Stockyards is that I have so many friends and customers of the Stockyards who were extras in the film, Hooker said. She said her restaurant storefront got a makeover for the show’s set, which she calls a Hollywood facelift. The two-story outdoor terrace where guests used to dine has been transformed into a rustic lounge that takes you back in time. RELATED: “1883” A Prequel To “Yellowstone” Filmed In Fort Worth, Is Here. Prepare to go back in time At the end of the shoot, she wasn’t quite ready to give up the western vibe. I thought we had a real opportunity to give it a go and make it permanent, Hooker said. With the help of the leaders of the city of Fort Worth, Hooker went through months of permit applications and paperwork. From now on, the west facade will remain in the Abattoirs forever. It is the only building on West Exchange Avenue that will keep its show facade. It’s fun for the people who come in, Hooker told the WFAA. They can feel a bit of nostalgia through the building as well as the food. For years, Hookers Grill has served onion burgers and traditional Native American fried bread. Hooker said it felt like her restaurant was for the show, because coincidentally some of the food she serves is on the show. RELATED: Not Just a ‘Yellowstone’ Set: The Four Sixes Ranch is Real and a Texas Legend Cowboy and Native American cultures collided in 1883, and this is something that resonates deeply with its roots. Hookers’ mother is Native American and his father was a quintessential cowboy. We were really lucky to have something like “1883,” which celebrates these two cultures, said Hooker. Town leaders like Carlos Flores, a member of the Fort Worth City Council, which represents the Historic Stockyards area, helped Hooker preserve the facades of the buildings. We want to make sure people know that something big has happened here, said Flores. The business community was really excited to have this production here, as well as the city of Fort Worth. What was once a temporary show facade is now a permanent fixture that fans of the show will be able to admire for years to come.

