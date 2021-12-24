Entertainment
My Poor Little Angel actor Devin Ratray was arrested on charges of trying to strangle his girlfriend
The actor Become Ratray, known for his role in the film My poor little angel, was detained in the state of Oklahoma, United States, after being accused of physically assaulting his girlfriend and try to strangle him, during a discussion in early December.
As a representative of the Oklahoma Police Department confirmed to the Channel Fox news, the famous 44-year-old man surrendered this Wednesday, December 22 to the authorities for treatment. He was subsequently released on bail after being granted bail. 25,000 dollars.
It was at the beginning of the month that we learned that the interpreter had played a strong debate with his girlfriend in a bar. The couple had come to Oklahoma to attend a christmas convention which will take place on the days December 4 and 5. According to victim impact statements, gathered in a police report to which local media had access KFOR, on the night of the altercation, the artist got angry because she had given two autograph cards to a couple of fans, instead of collecting them.
The discussion having intensified, the woman preferred to go to the hotel where they were staying. Ratray followed her into the room, supposedly drunk. Once there, he pushed her onto the bed and allegedly attempted to strangle her, placing one hand over her mouth and one on her throat, pressing hard.
The victim had difficulty breathing while they were strangling him, while the accused’s hand was over his mouth, the report reads.
This is how you die!, would have said the famous, according to the testimony of the woman.
To defend himself and save his life, he bit the actor on the hand. At that point, he stopped strangling her, but punched her hard in the face. Then she screamed for help and escaped the room as best she could, but returned later because she needed to retrieve her belongings. According to the victim, on his return, he was still very upset. Seeing her, he assaulted her and pushed her against the desk.
The local television channel KFOR revealed that after the attack the victim had different injuries. He had bruises under his left eye, marks on his upper lip, wounds under his right eye, pain in one of his arms and a bruise on his chest.
The news comes after authorities in Oklahoma assured in mid-December that the case was closed and that there would be no questioning or arrest possible. This after the victim refused to file a complaint after the assault. Despite these claims, a court order was issued on Wednesday calling for the arrest of the accused, who had voluntarily surrendered to the police. Now Ratray faces charges for domestic violence and strangulation assault, according to the magazine People.
The star is famous for playing 30 years ago Buzz mccallister in My poor little angel, the older and abusive brother of Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin. The feature film was released in 1991 and has become one of the most iconic Christmas films in cinema history. Following the success of the first film, Ratray also participated in My poor little angel 2: lost in New York, released a year later. And I remember his role recently, appearing in 2021 in the remake of the famous Christmas classic, titled My poor little sweet angel.
After becoming a celebrity with the classic Christmas, the artist brought several characters to life in the early ’90s, landing roles in Little monsters Yes Dennis the menace.
He also took part in the hit series Law and Order: SVU, like in the movie RIPD, by Ryan Reynolds. However, his most famous character will always be Buzz McCallister.
