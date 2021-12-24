No Way Home surpasses $ 800 million at global box office – deadline





Spidey has done it again, registering another milestone as it surpasses $ 800 million worldwide. Sony / Marvel Spider-Man: No Path Home now has a worldwide total of $ 813.9 million until Wednesday, pushing it back No time to die and make it the # 3 movie of the year and the best Hollywood release. At the international box office, No way home drawn $ 34.8 million in its website on Wednesday, down just 10% from Tuesday. The overseas cue is now $ 457.4M, still in sixth place in the general classification for 2021. The top 10 markets through Wednesday are the UK ($ 57.1 M), Mexico ($ 43.9M), France ($ 28.7 M), Korea ($ 28.6 million) Brazil ($ 26.6 M), Australia ($ 26.3 M), India ($ 23.5M), Russia ($ 22.2M), Italy ($ 16.1 M) and Germany ($ 15.5 million). As Peter Parker enters his second weekend, Warner Bros’ Matrix resurrections greatly expands this framework. After opening in Russia, Japan, Thailand and four smaller markets with $ 9.1 million last session, it debuted in 49 additional markets on Wednesday and generated $ 6.6 million for a total offshore current of $ 18.9 million. the UK led all of Wednesday’s first games with $ 1.4million, ranking No.2 and next above Dune and Loan Player One. Imax’s results were strong with 14% of the total share and ahead of No way home for the day. France grossed $ 1.2million at # 3 and above Ready Player One, Venom 2 and Blade Runner 2049. Mexico swallowed $ 514,000, outperforming pandemic compositions Principle (+ 124%), No time to die (+ 68%), Dune (+ 65%) and Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings (+ 45%). Somewhere else, Spain ($ 395K) and Brazil ($ 368,000) each ranked # 2, and Korea was good for $ 315,000 at No. 3. In Japan, Resurrections has now grossed $ 5.3 million and continues to be the best movie out there. In total, Resurrections launches in 68 markets through Friday. Opening today, there are 18 markets including Germany, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. By also expanding this session, Universal / Illumination’s Sing 2 has an international dimension of $ 12.6 million to date, including sales and new openings through Wednesday. Sing 2 bowed France yesterday at No. 2. In previews, it grossed $ 2.1 million – the biggest animated title ever to hit the market – and added $ 1.3 million on Wednesday, bringing its number to business at $ 3.4 million. It had the biggest animated opening day in the pandemic and the best animated opening day ever in December. With previews, launch day has been the best for an animated film since Incredibles 2 in July 2018, and the second largest opening day of Illumination after Minions. Mexico had a final day of premieres Wednesday with $ 700,000 at No.2 in the market, bringing the cumulative total to $ 1.1 million so far. Wednesday’s result is 12% higher on the same day than previews for To sing and delivered the best opening day for an animated film during the pandemic. Belgium, who goes into confinement from Sunday, saw Sing 2 take people out to the movies on Wednesday with $ 100,000. Previews included, this is the biggest animated opening day of 2021 and more than double the first film. Sweden had a great preview day with $ 114,000, the best start for a family movie in 2021. More stringent Covid restrictions will be implemented from today. We will have more updates throughout the weekend.

