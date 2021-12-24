Secret Santa: Exclusive! Sonakshi, Parineeti, Pulkit: the name of Bollywood celebrities who want to be the secret Santa Claus | Hindi movie news





It’s that time of year when giving and receiving gifts is on everyone’s mind. B-Town cast reveal who they’d like to be their secret Santa and who they’d want to play Santa on Christmas Sonakshi sinha I would like to be Sonu Soods’ Secret Santa Claus. Through the pandemic, he rushed to help the population. I feel like Sonu does everything for everyone, but who does something for him? So, I would really like to give him something like his secret Santa Claus. I would like to offer him all the help he needs to follow his social work. Which guy! He has helped so many people and continues to do so. Parineeti chopra I would love to have my sister Priyanka (Chopra Jonas) as my secret Santa because she gives the most awesome gifts. Even on my birthday, she and Nick gave me an amazing gift. I can’t reveal what it was, but it was truly special and meaningful. As for the gift, I know she would choose something that would be best for me. Sanya Malhotra I would love to play Secret Santa to newly married couples Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa. They are starting this wonderful new phase in their life and I would be happy to offer them something that will add to their life as a couple. Pulkit Samrat I would like to be Taapsee Pannus Secret Santa. And I would like to give her a cape, because not all heroes wear a cape, but she really can fly! Tanishaa Mukerji I would love to be Tiger Shroff’s secret Santa and give him the opportunity to dance with none other than the global (dance) icon and eternal star, Michael Jackson. Both are so fluid. I saw Tigers pay homage to MJ and I would love to see them play together. Abhimanyu Dassani I would like to have Farhan Akhtar as my secret Santa Claus, and as a gift, embark on his next director. I just love the way he makes movies and I would love to be a part of it. Elli AvrRam I want to be Shah Rukh Khan’s secret Santa Claus and give him an evening where he can have dinner with his parents and all his family. My family and I watch his interviews and the only thing that stands out is his love for his family and a feeling of longing for his parents. He lost his parents very early on and there is no better gift for a child than to relive precious moments with them. Esha gupta I think I would either Suniel Shetty sir or Akshay Kumar sir as my secret Santa Claus. But the gift I want from them would be intangible. I would love to have their elixir of youth and discipline



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/exclusive-sonakshi-parineeti-pulkit-bollywood-celebs-name-who-wants-to-be-whose-secret-santa/articleshow/88459214.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos