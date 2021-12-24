Home Alone Buzz Actor Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting His Girlfriend





Home Alone and Home Alone 2 star Devin Ratray, who played Kevin’s older brother Buzz, has been arrested on allegations he choked on his girlfriend.

Alone at home The star, Devin Ratray, has been arrested in Oklahoma City following allegations by his girlfriend that he assaulted her. Ratray is best known for playing Buzz McCallister, the intimidating older brother of Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) in the original. Alone at home film and its sequel from 1992, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. In addition to his childhood fame as Buzz, Ratray has also starred in a variety of films and television productions, including The tick and the six-time Oscar nominated comedy-drama 2013, Nebraska. For the majority Alone at home fans, Kevin is the most memorable. His cute and potentially deadly desire to protect his family home at all costs after being left to fend for the Christmas vacation has resulted in a smash hit for filmmaker Chris Columbus. For what it’s worth, however, Buzz has some great scenes as well, and that continues in the second movie in which Kevin boards the wrong plane and is whisked off to New York City without his family. When it comes to the boring older brothers in movie history, Buzz is undoubtedly ranked somewhere near the top, but few people would have expected the bullying he does in the movie to actually do. appearance in his actual behavior. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: The Original Home Alone Reboot Movie Cameo Explained (& Why It’s Awesome) As it stands, Ratray cast a black shadow over the Alone at home franchise this holiday season, with news arriving that he has been involved in a particularly disturbing incident involving his girlfriend. According to CTV News, Ratray was arrested after his girlfriend filed an affidavit to police saying the 43-year-old star strangled her and said This is how you die. At present, Ratray has been released from custody and his lawyer, Scott Adams, has issued a statement that “Mr Ratray denies ever getting a hold of her or doing anything about anything like it. “



Ratray was in Oklahoma City to attend a Alone at home event called Buzzed With Buzz, in which the film was screened, followed by a question and answer period. The argument between him and his girlfriend allegedly took place in their hotel room before Ratray was arrested and sentenced on two assault and battery complaints. This is not the first time that a Alone at home alum was arrested, however. Oddly enough, Culkin was also arrested in Oklahoma City in 2004 for possession of marijuana, Xanax, and Klonopin. Culkin eventually pleaded guilty and received three suspended prison sentences as well as a fine.

It has been a particularly discouraging month for cases involving celebrities and the sexual assault of women so far, with former Sex and the city / And just like that Star Chris Noth was charged with rape and sexual misconduct shortly after the new series premiered. At this time, it is unclear how the Ratrays case will play out. It’s clear the accusations won’t endear audiences to the actor, despite his past involvement in both. Alone at home movies like those that are widely considered two of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time. Next: Home Alone: ​​Why Buzz’s Girlfriend Cameo Is So Weird

Source: CTV News Every 2021 superhero movie ranked from worst to best

About the Author Mike jones

(1554 articles published)

Mike Jones is an author, screenwriter, traveler and movie buff. His work has been featured in print and online in various publications, and he is also a Berlinale Talents alumnus. He has always been very moved by the movies and besides having seen The Talented Mr Ripley more times than any other living person, he maintains a damn healthy physical media collection. His favorite filmmakers are: Jordan Peele, David Lean, Alfred Hitchcock, Mike Leigh, Steven Spielberg, the Dardenne brothers, Noah Baumbach, Michael Haneke, Barry Jenkins and Andrea Arnold. Often jet-lagged, Mike once turned down an offer from a certain A-List celebrity to join them on a night of partying after a strange encounter at an airport. More from Mike Jones

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/home-alone-buzz-devin-ratray-arrested-assault-details/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos