Brr !! A mighty storm will bring Christmas rain to Hollywood





LOS ANGELES, CA It is starting to look a lot like a White Christmas in the mountains around Los Angeles as the city’s freeways slid through the rain as people make their way to the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day gatherings. Christmas

A powerful river-fed atmospheric storm system made its way through Southland on Thursday, raising fears of possible flooding or debris flows in some areas of recent burns. In addition to wet roads, cooler temperatures will be ideal for sipping hot chocolate by the fireside and watching vacation movies. National Weather Service forecasters said some mountainous areas could receive 3 to 6 inches of rain from the “Atmospheric River”, with the heaviest showers expected after midnight through Friday morning.

The rain will persist intermittently, possibly heavy at times during the holiday weekend, according to the National Weather Service. “Unstable weather will prevail across the region with periods of rain until Sunday morning, the heaviest Thursday through early Friday,” according to the weather service.

“Snow levels will remain fairly high (Wednesday) and Thursday, but will drop significantly from Friday evening to Saturday. Temperatures will be well below normal across the region.” Snow levels will initially be around 9,000 feet, but will drop below 8,000 by Friday afternoon, bringing some light snow to around 5,000 feet by Friday evening to Saturday morning.

The forecast came with the usual caveats for travelers. “Moderate rains could create slippery roads and travel delays as well as high mountain snowfall and gusty winds,” forecasters said. “Additional rains and lower snow levels could impact travel this holiday weekend.”

Daytime temperatures are expected to be between 50 and 60 on Thursday, between 50 and 60 on Friday, and between 50 and 60 on Christmas Day. Angeles National Forest tweeted on Wednesday that due to upcoming rain and low snow levels the following roads have been closed: 3N17 from BD to Mill Creek; 4N33 Moody; 4N37 Indian Canyon passable by 4×4 only;

4N24 bear trap; 7N23 Scierie / Liebre sector – 4×4 only; 7N08 Maxwell Trucking Trail; 7N22 Great washout of Knapp ranch. City News Service and Patch Staffer Paige Austin contributed to this report.

