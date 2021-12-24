Entertainment
Winter Wonderlights returns to the New York Zoo in Watertown | Arts and entertainment
The WATERTOWN, New York Zoo’s Christmas light show Winter Wonderlights returned to Watertown on Thursday evening.
This is Winter Wonderlights’ second year after last year’s inaugural event, which Joshua Baughn, director of marketing and development at Zoo New York, said was a major success.
It was just a great way to get people out of their homes as things started to shut down over the holidays in 2020, Mr Baughn said.
Due to rave reviews last year, the zoo has decided to make it an annual event.
Sterling Parris attended the event with his two children. Mr Parris said he and the kids looked forward to taking photos with Santa, who stopped in town before heading to the North Pole, and to see the animals at the zoo.
Visitors could see the zoo’s wolf, elk, lynx, mountain lion, wolverine, otter, bald eagle and golden eagle. For safety reasons, some animals have been rotated for the event.
Mr. Parris said it was great for the kids to see the light shows.
One of the spaces was set aside for a Tyler Christman memorial, with a lighted football and lacrosse field to commemorate the 14-year-old Carthage Central School freshman, who died in September from an injury to the head during a college junior football game.
The lights take a while to settle, according to Baughn. The zoo normally begins to light up right after its Boo at the Zoo event which ended this year on October 24.
We’re trying to do everything and get everything in place before the first snowfall, which I mean in the north of the country could be as early as October, Mr Baughn said. Almost everything (rises) before the Thanksgiving holiday and then every weekend we always add a little more, a few extra lights here, a few extra lights there, people give a little here and there. So we keep adding these elements as the event unfolds so that there is always more going on.
One element of the event really stands out for Mr. Baughn.
I think the most rewarding thing for me is seeing children’s faces light up when they see all of this, Mr Baughn said. When they take pictures of themselves with Mr and Mrs Claus, when they walk around the zoo and see Luna at night when she is super active, seeing the animals lit up in a new light is the best part for me.
Winter Wonderights will be open again on Sunday, as well as December 30 and January 2. Admission is $ 6 and children under 3 enter free.
It’s the best way to get into the holiday spirit if you ask me, Mr Baughn said.
