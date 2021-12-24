Bollywood reenacts Indian cricket triumph of 1983





The West Indies were the best team in the world with formidable fast bowlers Joel Garner, Malcolm Marshall and Michael Holding, as well as batting battleships Viv Richards, Gordon Greenidge and Clive Lloyd. But India sailed to victory, causing uproar in the Lord’s stands and at home. Balwinder Sandhu, who scored an important 11 as the last man – and then beat Greenidge for one – remembers being punched in the helmet by a Marshall bouncer. “It made me more determined … I didn’t flinch,” Sandhu, who helped advise the cast and director of “83” Kabir Khan, told AFP. The West Indies had “fast top bowlers who had a ‘ruthless’ attitude,” said Sandhu. “It was a great feeling to just get 10 or 15 points from them.” – “Never the same” – Veteran journalist Ayaz Memon, who covered the tournament, said cricket was already very popular and India won a series of tests in England in 1971 for the first time. “But that was the unexpectedness of the triumph. Who had thought India would beat the world champions? It sparked so much passion and interest in the game in India that it was never the same again,” said Memon told AFP. The victory also exposed cricket’s business opportunities in India, paving the way for the money-spinning spectacle that it is now. This was also motivated by the opening of the economy and the advent of cable television in the 1990s. “It (the victory) completely transformed the future of not only Indian cricket but also cricket as an international sport. After that India kind of became the epicenter of the cricket world,” said Memon. Dev is played in “83” by Ranveer Singh. The Bollywood superstar honed his own cricket skills four hours a day for six months to bowl and bat – and walk, talk and smile – like the captain. In an interview with AFP, Dev said India had been helped by its status as an outsider and that it was “just having fun.” “There was no expectation. All the media attention was on Australia, England, the West Indies, and all the pressure was on the other teams,” said the 62-year-old. str-stu / rbu By Udita Jhunjhunwala with Simon Sturdee in New Delhi

