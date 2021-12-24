Atrangi Re is not a typical Bollywood love triangle Tanu Weds Manu. It’s a funny surprise

I i won’t lie i went to look Atrangi Re with a lot of bias. From the age difference between Akshay Kumar and 28-year-old Sara Ali Khan to the idea that it might just be a Tanu marries Manu reprise. But I was both surprised and impressed by a love story that accompanies you long after you leave the theater. It’s original and at the same time heartwarming and fun.

The film’s clever marketing doesn’t reveal what the film is in, and that’s its trump card. This is why it surprises you, makes you look and experience every image by laughing and crying.

The protagonists of the film are Rinku Maheshwari, played by Sara Ali Khan, a Thakur girl from Bihar who ran away with her lover whom no one knows 21 times and Vishu, played by Dhanush, a doctor who comes to work in the state for flooding.

Dhanush is the groom in a Jabran shaadi (forced marriage); kidnapped and put under the influence of nitrogen to keep the wedding photos beautiful. He is married to a drugged Sara, whose grandmother is happy to see her disappear from sight, mind and trouble. But that’s precisely when trouble begins when Rinku reveals to Vishu that she is in love with a Muslim magician, Sajjad, played by Akshay Kumar.

From Bihar to Delhi via Chennai, it takes a whirlwind in a love triangle for Vishu to realize that he has fallen in love with the brave and outspoken Rinku, who is his antithesis. And then there is the roadblock, a larger than life magician lover, Sajjad.

The plot reads quite similar to Tanu marries Manu, the phenomenon Aanand L. Rai the director of Atrangi Re premiered in 2011. Her latest creation is mature, fun, and a grown-up version of the love we all secretly yearn for and the healing we all deserve.

Violence and love

While the device deployed to deal with a sensitive subject is humor, violence is in all settings, whether it is the way Sara is beaten when she is brought home after running away, or the kidnapping. of Dhanush, or the story of Sara’s parents who were killed for their interfaith marriage. .

The film is in a way the microcosm of India, where intolerance and the dream of a romantic marriage coexist. Saras’ character is the eye of the storm of violence around her, and she’s done a really good job playing Rinku, who says, Ek baar ek ladki ko dono (admit) mil jaenge toh kya aafat aa jaegi? (What’s wrong if a woman has the two men she wants?)

Atrangi Re’s way of looking at the repercussions of living in an atmosphere of conflict and the consequences of violence deserves special mention. I didn’t walk into theaters expecting such a tender, mature portrayal of trauma from a commercial Bollywood film. The film has the potential to spark conversations about mental health that, frankly, I didn’t think the industry was mature enough to engage in, even in 2021.

Dhanush vs. Akshay

We wonder why Dhanush hasn’t starred in a Hindi movie since Shamitabh (2015). Atrangi Re recalls why it became a sensation after Raanjhanaa (2013).

Dhanush makes you fall in love with him by seeing him kidnapped and breaking off his engagement with his girlfriend to fall in love with the character of Saras. He owns every moment.

Thanks to Rai for making Akshay a performance suited to his identity as a performer, but with just enough control never to overshadow Dhanush. I never thought it was possible for Akshay not to monopolize the star in a movie.

One of the highlights is the scene where Akshay and Dhanush dance, hoping to win Sara over. AR Rahman’s sheet music ensures that the songs move the narrative forward, as do Irshad Kamils’ lyrics.

I would definitely say give her a watch and immerse yourself in the most unexpected love triangle of this year.

(Edited by Srinjoy Dey)