Queen Elizabeth’s tribute to Prince Philip in Christmas speech | Entertainment

Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas speech will be “particularly personal” this year.
The 95-year-old monarch speaks to the nation on a TV show every December 25, and for her 2021 speech, she is expected to reflect on the loss of her beloved husband Prince Philip, who died in April at the age 99.
Her speech was filmed in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle last week, and images released before the air show show the Queen in a red wool dress accessorized with the same sapphire chrysanthemum brooch she wore for her honeymoon photoshoot with Philip in 1947, and again for their diamond wedding anniversary celebrations in 2007.
The brooch was pinned to the Queen’s right, rather than her left as has been the case in previous appearances, and although a source told the Daily Telegraph it was simply A decision of the day, it was speculated that it was a deliberate move to mark the loss of her husband, as some widows trade their wedding rings from left to right.
Surprisingly, on the desk in front of the Queen during the speech is a framed photo of the Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh, taken on their diamond wedding anniversary.
Meanwhile, the Queen – who confirmed earlier this week that she would be spending Christmas in Windsor instead of making her traditional festive trip to her Sandringham estate – gave her blessing to a special thanksgiving service in the honor of her late husband.
Buckingham Palace said the service will be held at Westminster Abbey in London in the spring, with the exact date to be confirmed in due course.
The guest list is believed to be in the process of being finalized, but it is expected to include family and friends, as well as dignitaries and representatives from charities and organizations with which Philip was linked.
