ATRANGI RE addresses a relevant topic, that of mental health

Atrangi Re Review {3.0 / 5} and grade evaluation

ATRANGI RE is the story of a girl in love with two men. Rinku Suryavanshi (Sarah Ali Khan) resides in Siwan, Bihar with her extended family. The extended family killed Rinku’s parents when she was a child. Rinku is in love with a mysterious man named Sajjad (Akshay Kumar) and ran away with him several times. After her last failed escape, her maternal grandmother (Seema Biswas) is fed up with her. She tells her family to marry her to any available man, preferably someone from outside Bihar. Members of his family spot Vishu (Dhanush) in their town. It is a medical student who came to Siwan for a camp. His marriage is already set with his girlfriend Mandakini aka Mandy (Dimple Hayati) and their engagement is in a few days. Rinku’s family kidnaps him and forces him to marry Rinku. The next day, they book them a train ticket to Delhi. On the train, Vishu is dazed by last night’s development. Rinku tells Vishu that she is in love with Sajjad and that she will go with him once she reaches Delhi. Vishu is relieved to know that even for her, it is a forced marriage. He arrives in Delhi, where he studies. Rinku tells him that Sajjad has gone to Africa to study magic and that he will be back in 10 days. Vishu must leave for Madurai. So he tells Rinku to stay at his inn until Sajjad returns. Or, she can join him for his engagement in Madurai. Rinku accompanies him to Madurai where Vishu and Mandy become engaged. Everything is going well until Mandy stumbles upon Vishu and Rinku’s wedding video. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Himanshu Sharma’s story is innovative and unconventional. The storyline, however, turns that flawed plot into a watchable fare. The writer added some very touching and impressive footage. Therefore, do not mind even if the events become too ‘atrangi’. Himanshu Sharma’s dialogues, as expected, are one of the highlights as they are very spiritual and match the traits of the characters.

The management of Aanand L Rai is brilliant. His storytelling has evolved and this is evident in several scenes. His biggest victory is that he manages to grab the public’s attention and give a convincing execution to a plot like this. Any other director could have fallen flat, but Aanand comes out brilliantly. He also makes an important comment on mental health. The second hand could have been sharper and a bit more sensitive though.

ATRANGI RE starts off very well. Some scenes of the first half are exceptional like the forced marriage of Rinku and Vishus, their conversation on the train etc. The sequence in which Vishu delivers a monologue in Tamil in front of an emotional Rinku is magnificent. The scene a few minutes before the intermission is a shock. After the interval, the film continues to be interesting although some developments are difficult to digest. The way Rinku peacefully resides in a boys’ hostel and no one cares is hard to understand. What is even more unconvincing, however, is how in the second half all of the hostel comrades come together to participate in the madness for the sake of Vishu and Rinkus’ love story. The ending has a different twist and while conservative audiences would reject such a climax, those looking for something good will lap it up.

ATRANGI RE is embellished with good performance. Sara Ali Khan had played another atrangi character in LOVE AAJ KAL [2020] but it fell flat. Yet here she is in superb shape and proves that she is one of the most promising actresses today. She was not an easy character and as the movie progresses you realize that the character is so layered and complex. However, Sara plays it effortlessly. Dhanush, as expected, gives a rocking performance. He has given several memorable performances over the years and yet we are blown away by his act in this film. He is of course impressive during the moving monologue, his dance in the toilet or when he gets lost in the train and the auto rickshaw. But there are scenes where he doesn’t have dialogue and it’s impressive how he communicates with his silences and his eyes. Akshay Kumar is adorable in the secondary part. It adds a lot of starry appeal. Ashish Verma (Madhusudhan) is a reliable sidekick. Seema Biswas and Dimple Hayathi are good in their small roles. Pankaj Jha (Rinku’s mom) and Gopal Dutt (divorce lawyer) are barely there and are lost. We expected more of them. Mannat Mishra (Baby Rinku) is cute.

AR Rahman’s music is moving and one of the movie’s USPs. ‘Rait Zara Si’ is like a theme of the movie. ‘Chaka Chak’ is the tapping of the foot and the best of the bunch. “Quick rank” and ‘Toofan Si Kudi’ surprise and are well turned. “Tumhein Mohabbat Hai”, “Guard” and ‘Small small’ are not so impressive. The background score of AR Rahman is brilliant and gives a nice touch to several scenes.

Pankaj Kumar’s cinematography is very good. You wouldn’t expect out-of-the-box camera work in a film like this, but the lens surprises. The design of Nitin Zihani Choudhary’s production is very attractive. Ankita Jha’s costumes are realistic. Manish Malhotra’s costumes for Sara Ali Khan can be edgy. Sham Kaushal’s action is passable. The visual effects of RedChillies.VFX are rich. Hemal Kothari’s edit could have been tighter.

Overall, ATRANGI RE is based on a very atypical plot. But it does tackle a relevant subject, that of mental health, which is approached with sensitivity. Plus, the performances, musical score and several well-executed scenes make the film a watchable fare.