When Raj Kapoor introduced Amitabh Bachchan as “the tallest in our industry” to the minister, he replied: “But only in height” | Bollywood

Actor Amitabh Bachchan had previously explained how impressed he was with the late actor Raj Kapoor’s cottage and wanted to have a “peek inside this place”. In an old interview, Amitabh also recalled how Raj had introduced him as “the greatest in our industry” to a minister. The actor also explained that he was never able to work with Raj.

Amitabh Bachchan and Raj Kapoor have never acted in a movie together. However, in the song, John Jani Janardan of Naseeb (1981) Raj made a cameo appearance. The song also featured Shammi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, Rakesh Roshan, Waheeda Rehman, Sharmila Tagore, among many other actors. The film starred Amitabh, Shatrughan Sinha, Rishi Kapoor, Hema Malini and Reena Roy in the lead roles.

In a 2016 interview with Ranbir Kapoor for India Today, Amitabh said, “I was never able to work with him (Raj Kapoor). I saw him work. But that was the highlight when he was doing it. part of a song at Naseeb. We shot this song together and it was wonderful but we kept meeting each other. Turning to RK (Studio) he was still there. We were in awe of the cottage and his white car d Ambassador he was coming in. come out and enter the chalet, we used to look from a distance. We used to imagine what is inside this chalet. When will I have it? the chance to go have a look inside this place or go to the theater premiere and that was one of the greatest things. “

I remember the first time I was able to walk into the cabin was when there was a celebration because a pastor was coming to the RK studio. So we were all gathered on the lawn outside the number one floor. Then Raj ji came and we all met and he said to the minister, “Let’s go and sit separately.” They were walking towards the cottage and he just turned around and said “Amitabh, are you coming”. I was shocked. We are only three to enter this chalet. For the first time, I saw his room from which all his genius came out. There is just a very low masnad (bolster) and nothing else. I was very surprised all white and a very low masnad. He used to sit on the floor. Then he (Raj Kapoor) said to the minister, “I would like you to meet Amitabh. He’s the biggest in our industry ”. I know what he meant so I added: ‘Yes sir but only in height’.

Raj Kapoor died in 1988. His last big movie was Vakil Babu (1982) where he appeared with his brother actor Shashi Kapoor.