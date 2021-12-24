Bollywood film about winning cricket in 1983 hits theaters

The Bollywood tale of the 1983 World Cup hits theaters on Friday, recalling a stunning underdog victory that helped make India the cricket mad nation it is today.

Captain by Kapil Dev, now considered one of the best cricketers of all time, India started the tournament in England as a rank underdog, but ended up triumphing over the West Indies in the final in a noisy Lord’s.

The victory “was the turning point in how we saw ourselves as a cricket nation, and… this incredible victory fed the veins of a country which until then had seen itself running on and off the pitch. cricket, ”according to the Indian Express. the daily said before the release of “83”.

“The next morning the banner headlines were shouting ‘The cup is ours,’ and nothing was ever the same. It was a blood rush to defeat all blood rushes, ”the newspaper said.

The first sign that India was serious was in the group stage of the tournament when Dev failed to eliminate 175 – India having been on the ropes 17-5 – against Zimbabwe.

A BBC strike that day meant he had not been filmed, but Wisden’s Holy Cricket Almanac called it “one of the most spectacular rounds played in this form of cricket”.

No expectations

An easy semi-final victory against a choice English side – with greats like Ian Botham, David Gower and Bob Willis – then staged the grand final against defending champions West Indies.

The West Indies had formidable fast bowlers Joel Garner, Malcolm Marshall and Michael Holding – as well as batting battleship Viv Richards.

But India sailed to victory, causing uproar in the Lord’s stands and at home.

Dev is played in “83” by Ranveer Singh, the Bollywood superstar honed his own cricket skills four hours a day for six months to play the role.

In an interview with AFP, Dev said India has been helped by being neglected.

“There were no expectations. All the media attention was on Australia, England, the West Indies, and all the pressure was on the other teams, ”said the 62-year-old.

“There was no pressure on us so we were having fun… I think halfway through we all started to believe we were good enough to win the World Cup, and that’s when there the change took place. “

Never the same again

Seasoned journalist Ayaz Memon, who covered the tournament, said cricket was already popular and India had won a Test series in England in 1971 for the first time.

“But that was the unexpectedness of the triumph. Who had thought India would beat the world champions? It sparked so much passion and interest in the game in India that it was never the same again,” Memon told AFP.

The victory also exposed cricket’s business opportunities in India, paving the way for the money-spinning spectacle that it is now.

This was also motivated by the opening of the economy and the advent of cable television in the 1990s.

“It (the victory) completely transformed the future of not only Indian cricket but also cricket as an international sport. After that India in a sense became the epicenter of the cricket world, ”Memon said.

Kabir Khan, who directed the new film – heavy on drama, with the song’s obligatory hyphen – admits to taking “creative liberties,” but advice from some of the original players has kept him broadly true to what s ‘happened.

“I had the ultimate luxury of making a film about a historic event where the players are always there to tell me how it went,” Khan told AFP.

