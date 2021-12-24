Woman accuses “Sex and the City” actor Chris Noth of fumbling around





Chris Noth poses at the red carpet premiere of the 'Sex and The City' sequel, 'And Just Like That' in New York City, United States on December 8, 2021. REUTERS / Caitlin Ochs

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23 (Reuters) – A New York musician on Thursday accused "Sex and the City" actor Chris Noth of groping her almost 20 years ago and of threatening to ruin her career if she was talking to someone about their meeting. Singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile made the accusation following a December 16 Hollywood Reporter article that two women, whose real names they did not disclose, accused Noth of sexual assault in 2004 and 2015. Noth called the claims "categorically false." Representatives for the actor made no comment Thursday on the accusations by Gentile, who spoke at a Zoom press conference with lawyer Gloria Allred. Gentile said he met Noth in 1998 at a New York City restaurant they frequented. One night in 2002, the actor offered to take her home and asked to see her apartment. She said that Noth had kissed her, "forcibly pulled" her to him and started to squeeze her breasts. "I grabbed his hands with mine and tried to stop him," she said. Gentile said Noth pushed his hands towards his penis as well. "I finally managed to push them away and free myself from his grip and scream, 'No, I don't want that.'" She said Noth had "stormed out" and called her the next day, saying he would "ruin her career" if she told someone about what had happened. Noth, 67, is known for playing Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw's recurring romantic partner, Mr. Big, in the HBO TV series and new sequel "And Just Like That". Noth had said the encounters detailed in The Hollywood Reporter were consensual and that "no always means no – that's a line I haven't crossed." Parker and his co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis said in a statement Monday that they were "deeply saddened" to hear the allegations against Noth. Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Howard Goller Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

