The biggest Bollywood titles in 2021





As the year draws to a close, we couldn’t help but take a look at some of the industry’s biggest titles in 2021. While in 2020 we have collectively faced the pandemic, this year has had its fair share of ups and downs to add. to the mixture. Bollywood has witnessed a number of historic events that certainly require a mention in this year-end flashback. From the arrival of the next batch of famous kids to surprise marriages and relentless social media battles, what have been the most memorable moments for you in 2021? 1. Welcome the next series of famous children From Vamika Kohli to Jeh Ali Khan and Lara Haydon Lalvani, say hello to the next series of famous kids that your kids will be talking about in 20-25 years. This year has seen many first-time parents as well as a number of pandemic babies. Credit: Instagram / AnushkaSharma Credit: Instagram / KareenaKapoorKhan 2. Losing actors like Sidharth Shukla, Dilip Kumar and others It has been a heartbreaking year knowing that some of the greats are not with us today. Big Boss 13 The untimely demise of winner Sidharth Shuklas at age 40 truly shocked the nation. Additionally, we have lost legends like Dilip Kumar, Surekha Sikri, and Bikramjeet Kanwarpal. Credit: Instagram / ShehnaazGill 3. Kangana Ranaut has been banned from Twitter Kangana caused a storm on social media with his inciting comments last year. From statements about the West Bengal assembly elections to inflammatory criticism of farmer protests, the actress has stopped at nothing to make her views heard. All of this led to his ban from Twitter. Don’t worry, she’s still on Instagram, guys! Credit: Instagram / KanganaRanaut 4. Hollywood celebrated Diwali courtesy of Priyanka and her gang This year has seen the rise of Indian soft power through Hollywood’s membership of Diwali and its associated parties. Priyanka Chopra Jonas hosted one which was attended by Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. YouTuber Lilly Singh also kicked off one with Mindy Kaling, Lisa Koshy and others celebrating the festival as well. Credit: Instagram / ChrissyTeigen 5. Aryan Khan detained by the BCN Despite a number of plots surrounding the exact context of his arrest, Aryan Khan was taken to Arthur Road Prison for suspected use of illegal substances by the Narcotics Control Bureau. After spending a total of 22 days in jail, the youth was released on bail without any evidence of his suspected drug possession. It kind of reminded us of Rhea Chakraborty and 2020 all over again. Talk about the news in prime time! Credit: Instagram / IamSRK 6. Vicky Kat wedding Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif pulled an Uno reverse card over us all with their surprise relationship and big, big wedding. With stealthy paparazzi from all over the place, the couple taught us an important lesson in intimacy. Not to mention, photos from their recent wedding celebrations always create a storm on social media. Each post always tries to understand the inner details of this whirlwind romance. Credit: Instagram / KatrinaKaif 7. Harnaaz Sandhu wins Miss Universe after 21 years History repeated itself 21 years later in 2021 and you say you don’t believe in fate? Credit: Instagram / HarnaazSandhu_03 What other titles do you remember from 2021? Let us know in the comments below! Main image credit: Viral Bhayani + Endemol Shine India

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.idiva.com/entertainment/bollywood/biggest-headlines-from-bollywood-in-2021/18027837

