Singer Lisa Gentile is fourth woman to accuse Chris Noth of sexual assault | american tv
A fourth woman has come forward to charge Chris Noth with sexual assault, days after the actor best known for his character Mr Big on Sex and the City was fired from CBS television series The Equalizer.
Singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile said on Thursday that Noth forcibly kissed and groped her in her New York City apartment after meeting her at Da Marino, a midtown Manhattan restaurant where another Noth accuser took to her. said she was assaulted by the actor.
Gentile said he met Noth in 1998, when they were both regulars at the restaurant. One night in 2002, he drove her home and asked to see her apartment. Gentile said he pushed her against a counter, forcefully kissed her and fingered her breasts.
It was drooling all over me, and I quickly became uncomfortable. He got more aggressive, put both hands on my breasts and started to squeeze them really hard on my shirt, she said at a press conference on Thursday.
Gentile, who claims Noth then put his hands under his shirt, said she tried to push him away.
I kept pushing his hands down as he pushed mine up. I was trying to get him to stop. Then he pushed my hands towards his penis.
After she managed to push him away, she remembered that he got extremely angry and started yelling and calling me a tease and a bitch. He burst out of my apartment.
The next morning, Gentile added, Noth called, warning him that if I ever told about what had happened the night before it would ruin my career that I would never see him again and he would blacklist me. of the company.
I was afraid to come forward because of Noth’s power and threats to ruin my career, Gentile said, adding that she was now going public to support the women who spoke out before her, anonymously, and to demand laws to expand legal limitations on adult sexual assault complaints.
The new story follows statements from three other women who claim the actor sexually assaulted them between 2004 and 2015.
Noth has previously described the claims as categorically false.
These stories could have been 30 years or 30 days ago no still means no it’s a line I haven’t crossed, he told the Hollywood Reporter.
The meetings were consensual, he added. It’s hard not to question when these stories come out. I don’t know for sure why they are resurfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.
Noth’s co-stars in Sex and The City and its sequel And Just Like That Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis have jointly expressed their support for his accusers.
Noth could not immediately be reached for comment on the Gentiles’ claims. Representatives for the actor made no comment on Thursday.
Reuters contributed reporting.
