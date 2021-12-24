Here’s how Bollywood celebrities celebrated Christmas last year

It’s the happy season of the year because Christmas is just around the corner. It is that time of year when the whole world celebrates this happy holiday. Each street is decorated with Christmas decorations, trees and bells. Every alley smells of baked goods, and it feels like a part of Santa’s fantasy world!

Christmas is decoration, fables, gifts, lots of cakes and definitely fashion! And, when it comes to celebrating occasions, our Bollywood celebrities know how to appreciate and celebrate them to the fullest. But, in 2020 we all got stuck in our homes because of the pandemic and it dampened some of our Christmas spirit, but the celebrities of B-town had made us feel better with their photos on the networks. social. So before we get into Christmas 2021, let’s take a look back at how celebrities celebrated Christmas celebrations of 2020 amid the pandemic.

# 1. Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her singer-husband Nick Jonas celebrated Christmas 2020 in London. They had taken their respective IG grips and shared a glimpse of their celebration. In the photo, Nick and Priyanka could be seen in their respective black and white puffer jackets, and the actress could be seen holding her pet dog, Diana. Along with that, Priyanka sported a pair of funky Christmas sunglasses!

# 2. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday had spent her Christmas at home. She had decorated her Christmas tree with bells, decorative balls and stars, and posed for the camera with a big smile. She had worn a relaxed red and pink striped sweatshirt and paired it with jeans and reindeer headwear!

# 3. Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Christmas brings a joyful spirit, and it is very special in the Kapoor-Pataudi family. By Christmas 2020, they had hosted a New Years Eve dinner for their extended family, which was attended by Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Natasha Poonawalla, Adar Poonawalla, Nisha Sareen and Jay Shewakramani, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Samaira Kapur. Taimur and Inaaya were also there, but Sara Ali Khan was missing from the photos.

As of Christmas 2020, Kareena Kapoor was pregnant with Jeh. Yet she had inflated the fashion quotient by donning a black shoulder caftan dress. She had completed her look with a choker and a reindeer helmet. On the other hand, Saif looked dapper in a dark kurta combination.

# 4. Karisma Kapoor and her clan

No celebration is complete without the Kapoor clan. The Kapoor family had gathered for Christmas lunch and from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Tara Sutaria to Aadar Jain could be spotted among the others. They had a huge display of Christmas goodies and had enjoyed their reunion.

# 5. Sonali Bendré

Actress, Sonali Bendre had kept her Christmas simple and cozy. Christmas when she had spent her time at home and posed for the camera with her four-legged friend. She had put on a relaxed red shirt and paired it with jeans.

# 6. Alia bhatt

Alia Bhatt had a crazy Christmas party last year. She was seen with her beau, Ranbir Kapoor, at the Kapoor family lunch, and after that she had spent her entire evening with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt and her family. She had taken advantage of her IG stories to share some glimpses of her evening celebration. Alia had posed with Shaheen and captioned it as:

“My little elf”.

#seven. Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan had spent his Christmas day with his little one, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. They had put on matching pajamas and decorated their house with Christmas items. It was a one of a kind celebration in casual and comfortable outfits with our loved ones together and lots of freebies!

# 8. Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Throughout the lockdown phase of COVID-19, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had spent time together. By Christmas 2020, Ranveer had taken his IG account and shared a glimpse of their celebration. Ranveer looked dapper as always in a red pantsuit and hat, while Deepika Padukone photobombed the photo. Ranveer captioned it as follows:

“Merry Christmas to all of me and my little elf! @Deepikapadukone.”

It’s the season of magic, love, and lots of baking, because it’s the end of the year holiday season, and Santa is ready to arrive on his sleigh. Now, we’re all waiting to see how Bollywood celebrities celebrate Christmas in 2021!

