Harry and Meghan publish Lilibet’s first photo on Christmas card | Prince harry





The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released the first photo of their daughter, Lilibet, with Meghan holding the laughing child in a picture on their Christmas card. The photo, which also shows Prince Harry with curly-haired Archie on his knees, was taken by Alexi Lubomirski this summer at the Couples’ House in Santa Barbara, California. No images of six-month-old Lilibet, named after the childhood nickname of Queens, have been released before, and her two-year-old brother’s face has rarely been seen in public. The message on the card reads: This year 2021 we have welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, into the world. Archie made us a mom and a dad, and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect the families of those displaced from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave: Team Rubicon, Welcome .US, Human First Coalition, Humanity Crew & Paid Leave for All, PL + US, Marshall Plan for Moms. Wishing you a Happy New Year and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours! As always, Harry, Meghan, Archie & Lili. A statement from the Harry and Meghans Archewell Foundation confirmed the couple have made contributions to charities, including Welcome.US, which helps Afghan refugees settle in the country, and Team Rubicon, which mobilizes military veterans for disaster response. The couple will celebrate Christmas with their children at their American home, where they moved from the UK in March 2020. Clarence House has confirmed that the Queen will spend Christmas Day with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall. The monarch had said she would stay in Windsor for Christmas amid the rapid spread of the Omicron Covid variant. The Queen normally welcomes her large family to Sandringham in Norfolk, where they are usually watched by crowds as they make their way to church on December 25, although Covid means this has not happened the year last. The Queen also canceled a traditional pre-Christmas lunch with her extended family, which was scheduled for Tuesday. Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that a thanksgiving service for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh would take place in the spring of 2022 at Westminster Abbey. Queens’ Christmas Day message, which airs at 3 p.m., is expected to be particularly personal this year, as it prepares for its first festive period since the Duke’s death. Queen Elizabeth II records her annual Christmas broadcast in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. Photograph: Victoria Jones / PA A photograph released by Buckingham Palace ahead of her televised address shows the Queen seated behind a desk in the White Room at Windsor Castle, accompanied by a single framed photo of the couple taken in 2007 at the Broadlands Country House, Hampshire, for mark their diamond wedding anniversary. The palace handout shows the Queen in a Christmas red waffle wool shift dress by British designer Angela Kelly, as well as a sapphire chrysanthemum brooch that then Princess Elizabeth wore for a photocall at her honeymoon, also in Broadlands, in 1947, and for couples’ diamond wedding celebrations. This year’s post follows the Duke’s death in April at the age of 99, as coronavirus restrictions at the time meant the Queen was memorably and poignantly forced to sit alone in St Georges Chapel for his funeral.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/dec/23/harry-meghan-first-photo-lilibet-christmas-card The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos