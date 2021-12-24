SHOCKING: Gaiety-Galaxy and Maratha Mandir remove Ranveer Singh 83 star allegedly due to show-sharing issues: Bollywood News





The long-awaited sports drama, 83,finally released in theaters today after a long battle between the studio, Reliance Entertainment and the exhibitors. Reliance, during Diwali, had forced exhibitors not to play Eternals and instead give all the shows to their film, Sooryavanshi. As a result, many theaters were unable to release Eternals. At this point, the exhibitors bowed to Reliance as they were desperate to play Sooryavanshi, which was the first big movie to hit theaters after the pandemic. Reliance Entertainment attempted to adopt the same strategy with 83 also. They not only demanded 100% share of the show for 2 weeks, but also demanded a 70% revenue share from the unique screens in week 1. The exhibitors, however, rejected this request as it would have meant the removal of Tom Holland starrer.Spider-Man: No Path Home and that of Allu Arjun Pushpa: The Ascension – Part 1 of their cinemas, both of which are operating successfully. If they had accepted Reliances’ offer, they wouldn’t even have played the lead role of Shahid Kapoor. Jersey, coming out next Friday. Realizing the exhibitors are adamant, Reliance softened its stand yesterday and agreed to let the exhibitors share shows with other films. Apparently, they even reduced the conditions for income sharing. Everything was going fine until it was reported that Maratha Mandir and the G7 multiplex (commonly known as Gaiety-Galaxy) decided overnight not to release 83. A source said Bollywood Hungama, 83 was ready to go out with 4 shows at Gaiety, 4 shows at Gossip and 2 shows at Maratha Mandir. While exact details are pending, it appears the issue is with show sharing in Maratha Mandir. Reliance reportedly requested all three shows from Maratha Mandir to 83. The management refused because they wanted to play a show by Spider-Man: No Path Home, in accordance with their contract with Sony. Reliance is said to have refused to accept and told them they wouldn’t even allow 83 to come out in G7, which is also run by those who own Maratha Mandir. Management had no choice but to accept this decision. The 12:30 p.m. show of 83 in Gaiety has been replaced by that of Pushpa. An exhibition industry insider added: For now, Gaiety has kept the 3:30, 6:30 and 9:30 am shows vacant and not assigned to any movies. If the problem is resolved, then 83 can play from 3:30 p.m. Maratha Mandir, meanwhile, assigned 3:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows to Pushpa and 6:45 p.m. to Spider-Man: No Way Home and opened reservations, according to that schedule, until Thursday. It will be interesting to see if 83 is played in this cinema from tonight or tomorrow, if the issue is resolved amicably. Bollywood Hungama tried to contact Manoj Desai, executive director of the G7 multiplex, and Maratha Mandir, but he was not available for comment. ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt writes heartwarming note for Ranveer Singh and Team 83 – “I wanted to cheer, scream and dance at the same time” More Pages: 83 Box Office Collection, 83 Movie Reviews BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2021 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

