DC area restaurants celebrate New Years with festive parties and drink specials

DC area restaurants are greeting the New Year with special menus and gatherings, so we’ve put together a list of restaurants where you can celebrate the occasion with fine dining and fun. No longer want to party at home? Here’s a guide to fun and festive takeout options for New Years Eve.

PLEASE NOTE: The DC area is currently experiencing a record number of new cases of Covid due to the Omicron variant. Attending events in person could now be much riskier, even for people who have been vaccinated. You can find more information here and stay up to date with Covid-related changes and cancellations ahead of the holidays.

Chic festivities

Ilili DC

100 Southwest District Square

A Thousand and One Nights event is coming to Ilili DC on the Washington waterfront. Sit down for a five-course dining experience with options like kibbeh nayeh, crab falafel, hamachi crudo, and lamb shanks. After dinner, dance to live DJ music, watch belly dancing shows, and capture memories in a mobile photo booth.

Bar package is $ 125, dinner is $ 275 per person; make reservations here.

Hours: December 31, dinner starts at 9 p.m., bar party starts at 10 p.m.

Moon bunny

801 Wharf Street SW

[Note: this is no longer a ticketed event with music, and has been updated] Chef Kevin Tien kicks off the New Year with a special Vietnamese holiday menu. The options look fun and creative: beef tenderloin and broccoli, quail stuffed with garlic rice, and Sichuan chocolate pies.

Barca Pier & Wine Bar

2 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria

The floating Spanish spot hosts a New Year’s Eve celebration by the river with a view of fireworks. Along with a heated outdoor dance area with live music, tickets include appetizers, a paella buffet, two drinks, and a midnight champagne toast.

Dinner costs $ 158 per person; make reservations here.

Hours: Dec 31 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

dLea

476 K Street NO, Suite D

Richard Sandoval’s new wood-fired Mexican restaurant offers a prix-fixe menu with dishes such as grilled wagyu guacamole, crab tostadas, duck confit carnitas and mezcal tres leches. An optional drink pairing is available for an additional $ 75. In the mezcal lounge on the ground floor you will find live music and a free champagne toast at midnight.

Dinner costs $ 140 per person; make reservations here.

Hours: December 31 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Kiss

800 Connecticut Ave. NO

Restaurateur Ashok Bajaj offers NYE ​​promotions in most of its restaurants (Rasika, Bombay Club, Sababa, Modena), etc. In the newer near the White House, a four-course menu explores seasonal versions of classic French cuisine. Meals open with entrees such as crudo de Saint-Jacques or Parisian gnocchi, and continue with dishes of Dover sole, steak and fries and Paris-brest dessert.

Dinner costs $ 90 per person; make reservations here.Hours: December 31 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Oyamel

401 7th St. NO

Most of Jose Andres’ ThinkFoodGroup restaurants (Jaleo, Zaytina) celebrate NYE with special menus. We love the sound of the festive lineup at his Mexican restaurant, where chef Omar Rodriguez prepares five courses of tapas and Mexican street food. Premium ingredients including truffles, caviar and wagyu beef are mixed in dishes like golden arroz (rice) and masa boats. Drink packages are available at an additional cost.

Dinner starts at $ 95 per person; make reservations here.

Hours: December 31 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Cranes

724 9th Street NW

Spanish and Japanese cuisines meet at Michelin-starred Cranes, which offers a six-course omakase feast for New Years Eve. Chef Pepe Moncayo sources fish and all the other ingredients in the market this week- there, and guests can also choose to pair their meal with sake and wine.

Dinner costs $ 150 per person; make reservations here.

Hours: December 31, seats at 5 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Salon Beucherts

623 Pennsylvania Ave. SE

Chef Andrew Markert is showcasing his next Capitol Hill restaurant, Newland, in his current Beucherts Saloon operation for New Years Eve. This multi-course menu pairs distinct flavors with entrees like nori gnocchi and wagyu steak, as well as ‘to dishes such as cheese churros and foie gras pancakes.

Dinner starts at $ 175 per person; make reservations here.

Hours: December 31 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Boy

2404 Wisconsin Ave. NO

The Michelin-starred Valencian restaurant takes its customers on a 14-course culinary adventure with luxury and / or unusual ingredients like imported red prawns, grilled octopus, phytoplankton, caviar, sea urchins, truffles and wagyu beef. The experience offers food and wine pairings for each dish and a champagne toast to step into the New Year.

Dinner starts at $ 600 per person; make reservations here.

Hours: December 31, seats at 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Blue Duck Tavern

1201 24th St. NW

New Chef Drew Allen serves a four-course dinner at the stylish Foggy Bottom hotel that doesn’t skimp on seasonal luxury steak tartare, poached lobster, and roast pheasant. The sweets of the tavern pastry, in particular the burnt vanilla and the orange blossom meringue, end the meal, but those who want more can stop for the next day, brunch à la carte.

Dinner costs $ 195 per person; make reservations here.

Hours: December 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. January 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Seven reasons

2208 14th St. NW

Seven Reasons gives customers another reason to come for New Years Eve, offering two seats for a multi-course meal. Savor the Latin American dishes of chef Enrique Limardo, who will preview a number of dishes from the upcoming 2022 menu as part of the dining experience.

Dinner costs $ 225 per person; make reservations here.

Hours: December 31, seats at 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Casual fun

The Dukes’ grocery store

2000 Pennsylvania Ave. NO; 1513 17th St., NO

DC’s laid-back gourmet pubs host celebrations with live music and free toast. The Foggy Bottom branch is launching aNew Years Eve party with musical guest Rock Creek Kings. During live music, guests can enjoy a premium open bar, appetizer buffet, freebies and a midnight sparkling wine toast. At Dupont, free bubbles are distributed at 7 p.m. for the first ones and again at midnight.

Tickets start at $ 50 herefor the Foggy Bottom party.

Hours: Dec 31 9 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Makan and the Thirsty Crow

3400 11th St., NO

The Malaysian duel restaurant and the downstairs bar are celebrate the new year with drink specials, DJ tunes and bubbles. Chef James Wozniuk offers his à la carte menu with tasty street noodles, curries and vegetarian snacks that can be enjoyed with special drinks like $ 10 cocktails, $ 8 wines and $ 5 beers, and a free champagne toast at midnight.

Hours: December 31st until midnight in Makan and 2 am in Thirsty Crow.

The Smith

901 F St. NO

The New American Restaurant serves a fixed price, moderately priced in the NYE’s grand scheme of expensive dining with a three-course meal that includes freebies and a complimentary glass of champagne. Starters to share include spicy salmon tartare and ricotta gnocchi, followed by options like the short rib braised in red wine or shrimp and oatmeal.

Dinner costs $ 68 per person; make reservations here.

Hours: December 31 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Calico

50 Blagden Alley NO

Those looking for a more laid back way to step into the New Year, the indoor / outdoor Shaw Spot Calico hosts a game night with classics like Clue, Scattegories, Scrabble, Chess and more. Hot cocktails and favorites from a la carte restaurants will be available. Or stop by for brunch the next day with specialties like breakfast sandwiches, egg pies, and French toast made to avoid any hangovers.

The game night is free; make reservations here.

Hours: December 31 from 4:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. January 1 from noon to 8 p.m.

Bammys

301 Water Street SE

Channel Island vibe at Navy Yard’s Jamaican Restaurant, serving Caribbean cuisine for two. Bring a friend or special someone to enjoy entrees, including pineapple food and conch fritters, before diving into entrees like jerk chicken or escovitch snapper. Finish the meal and share an iced rum cake.

Dinner for two costs $ 100; make reservations here.

Hours: Dec 31 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

TTT Clarendon

2900 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington

The Mexican restaurant has a lively celebration with a midnight champagne toast and DJ music on its two floors and rooftop. The full a la carte menu of Mexican restaurants will be available until midnight. The next day, an unlimited brunch experience is available for the entire table, with choices like chorizo ​​hash, scrambled mushrooms, smoked salmon benedict, and bacon and cheese omelet.

Admission starts at $ 25 here; To book a table here.

Hours: December 31st 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. and January 1 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Smoke

1051 North Highland Street, Arlington

Clarendon BBQ Corner is launching a Ice fire party with an open bar, past aperitifs, barbecue buffet, DJ tunes, party favors and more.

Tickets are $ 125 to $ 150

Hours: December 31 from 8 p.m. to midnight

The Eleanor

100 Florida Avenue. NO and 931 Ellsworth Drive, Silver Spring

The casual grill and bowling alley / game welcome you on New Years Eve. Guests will receive preloaded arcade game cards, free midnight champagne, a late-night buffet breakfast, and freebies.

Tickets are $ 39, available for the DC location here and Silver Spring location here.

Hours: December 31, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. in Washington and 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. in Silver Spring

Warehouse

523 8th St. ce and 2901 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Restaurateur Ivan Iricanin (aka DC’s All-You-Can-Eat King) serves bottomless Balkan feasts to hisCapitol Hill and Clarendon restaurants. Get an unlimited parade of rack of lamb, ribeye bolognese, mushroom soup and cooked beetroot salad. Saturday brunch features highlights like strawberry waffles, steak and eggs, and prosciutto Benedict. New Years Eve breakfast starts at $ 25, dinner starts at $ 89.99, and New Years brunch starts at $ 44.99 per person.

Make reservations for the Capitol Hill location here and the location of Clarendon here.

Hours: December 31 from 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. (times vary) and January 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. at Clarendon; December 31 from noon to 10:30 p.m. (times vary) and January 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Capitol Hill