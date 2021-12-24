Chris Noth Allegations: Sex And The City Actor Faces New Sexual Assault Complaint From New York Musician Lisa Gentile | Ents & Arts News

A singer-songwriter accused Chris Noth of groping her almost 20 years ago in another allegation against the Sex And The City actor.

Lisa Gentile, a New York musician, said No threatened to “ruin her career” if she told anyone what had happened.

Detailing his accusation at a press conference, Gentile said he met Noth, now 67, in 1998 at a restaurant in New York City.

She claimed that one night in 2002, the actor offered to take her home and asked to see her apartment.

Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker in And Just Like That



Gentile alleged that Noth had kissed her, “forcibly pulled” her to him and started to squeeze her breasts.

“I grabbed his hands with mine and tried to stop him,” she said. She added that Noth pushed his hands towards his penis.

“I finally managed to push them away and get out of his grip and scream, ‘No, I don’t want that,’” said Gentile.

The musician alleged that Noth was out “and called her the next day, saying he would” ruin her career “if she told someone about what had happened.

The actor is best known for playing Mr. Big – Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw’s recurring romantic partner – in Sex And The City.

Most of the cast are also currently staring in the new sequel And Just Like That.

Noth is already facing sexual assault complaints from two women, detailed in The Hollywood Reporter, about alleged incidents in 2004 and 2015.

A woman, who was given the pseudonym Zoe, said she was 22 and worked in an entry-level job for a high-profile company where Noth and other celebrities regularly had business when he assaulted her in her apartment in Los Angeles in 2004.

Another woman, under the pseudonym Lily, was 25 and worked as a waitress in the VIP section of a New York nightclub when she met the actor in 2015. She claims he assaulted her in his New York apartment.

Noth said the allegations of the two women, who do not know each other, are “categorically false”.

“These stories could be 30 years or 30 days ago – no always means no – that’s a line I haven’t crossed,” he said. “The meetings were consensual.

Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis said they were "deeply saddened" by the allegations



Reuters news agency said Noth’s representatives made no comment Thursday on Gentile’s accusations.

Parker and his Sex And The City co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, this week said they were “deeply saddened” by the allegations against Noth.

“We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences,” they said.

“We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

Universal Television and CBS have said Noth will no longer appear on The Equalizer series.

Noth’s character in And Just Like That was killed off after completing a Platoon spin class in the show’s first episode.

The actor went on to appear in a advertising campaign for the fitness brand, who has since been suspended due to the allegations.