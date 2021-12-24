Entertainment
Chris Noth Allegations: Sex And The City Actor Faces New Sexual Assault Complaint From New York Musician Lisa Gentile | Ents & Arts News
A singer-songwriter accused Chris Noth of groping her almost 20 years ago in another allegation against the Sex And The City actor.
Lisa Gentile, a New York musician, said No threatened to “ruin her career” if she told anyone what had happened.
Detailing his accusation at a press conference, Gentile said he met Noth, now 67, in 1998 at a restaurant in New York City.
She claimed that one night in 2002, the actor offered to take her home and asked to see her apartment.
Gentile alleged that Noth had kissed her, “forcibly pulled” her to him and started to squeeze her breasts.
“I grabbed his hands with mine and tried to stop him,” she said. She added that Noth pushed his hands towards his penis.
“I finally managed to push them away and get out of his grip and scream, ‘No, I don’t want that,’” said Gentile.
The musician alleged that Noth was out “and called her the next day, saying he would” ruin her career “if she told someone about what had happened.
The actor is best known for playing Mr. Big – Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw’s recurring romantic partner – in Sex And The City.
Most of the cast are also currently staring in the new sequel And Just Like That.
Noth is already facing sexual assault complaints from two women, detailed in The Hollywood Reporter, about alleged incidents in 2004 and 2015.
A woman, who was given the pseudonym Zoe, said she was 22 and worked in an entry-level job for a high-profile company where Noth and other celebrities regularly had business when he assaulted her in her apartment in Los Angeles in 2004.
Another woman, under the pseudonym Lily, was 25 and worked as a waitress in the VIP section of a New York nightclub when she met the actor in 2015. She claims he assaulted her in his New York apartment.
Noth said the allegations of the two women, who do not know each other, are “categorically false”.
“These stories could be 30 years or 30 days ago – no always means no – that’s a line I haven’t crossed,” he said. “The meetings were consensual.
Reuters news agency said Noth’s representatives made no comment Thursday on Gentile’s accusations.
Parker and his Sex And The City co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, this week said they were “deeply saddened” by the allegations against Noth.
“We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences,” they said.
“We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”
Universal Television and CBS have said Noth will no longer appear on The Equalizer series.
Noth’s character in And Just Like That was killed off after completing a Platoon spin class in the show’s first episode.
The actor went on to appear in a advertising campaign for the fitness brand, who has since been suspended due to the allegations.
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/chris-noth-allegations-sex-and-the-city-actor-faces-fresh-sex-assault-claim-from-new-york-musician-lisa-gentile-12503241
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]