The Matrix Resurrections, Review: The reboot picks up where the trilogy left off Alas

When a variety of hair styles are the real star of a movie, you know it’s a sign of trouble. This is unfortunately the case with The Matrix Resurrections, which makes poignant use of haircuts and color to mark the eighteen years between the new film and the final installment of the Matrix trilogy. Nothing else in the new movie is so touching. The action picks up where the last one left off. There, Neo (Keanu Reeves), after saving the last human city, the Underground Kingdom of Zion, died as a result of the effort. In Resurrections, he comes back to life although he remains, at the beginning of the film, nonetheless spiritually dead. He’s a bored corporate video game designer, living under his unremarkable old identity of Thomas Anderson, famous for creating a game trilogy called, yes, The Matrix. Tom’s belief in the Matrixi.e., In the deceptive facade known as reality, and in his own hidden identity as Neohas led him to a nervous breakdown and attempted suicide. He is currently in therapy with an analyst (Neil Patrick Harris) who helps him cope with his apparent delusions. His medications? Blue pills.

The Original Matrix is ​​a special film. In it, directors and screenwriters Lana and Lilly Wachowski displayed a heartfelt and captivating fascination with the philosophical implications of life as a simulation. As a result, the action scenes, although surprisingly few and short, stand out for their visual and technical originality and their dramatic reach. (The film implicitly modifies Descartess’ saying: If I only think, who am I?) The first sequel, Reloaded, is The Godfather: Part Two of the Sci-Fi Movies: The Wachowskis Gone Far Beyond Seriousness of the original and dramatically increased the focus on its technical advancements and kinetic fantasies, to create a film that is both a rudely overdone comedy and an even more hyperbolically extravagant action flick. But the technological mastery and intelligence displayed in the colossal fight scenes also undermines their dramatic significance, as does the exaggerated theatricality that swings into the facetious. Then, in the franchise’s third film, The Matrix Revolutions, the Wachowskis backed off. Seemingly taking the lead in the prequels of Star Wars, which were then underway, they turned their franchise into an underground space opera, bringing to the fore the elaborate world-building of the Hidden City of Zion, with its intrigue and mechanical monsters. clicking. In place of the exuberance and rapture of the first films, there is a nagging duty, leading to a heroic conclusion that the Wachowskis hardly seemed passionate about, but which at least allows one to conclude.

Big luck. The main inspiration behind Resurrections is to wrap its own raison d’être in the story. As if Tom wasn’t unhappy enough, his boss (Jonathan Groff) places an order from parent company Warner Bros. the studio behind the Matrix films to create a new sequel to his video games. They will do it with or without Tom, just like the studio was going to make the movie with or without the Wachowski sisters. Tom’s deeply personal trilogy turned into a corporate cash cow pushes him to the brink. Yet at the same time, Tom catches a glimpse of an alarm clock. At a nearby cafe, the debonair Tom, with his long dark locks and neat beard, has a chance encounter with a woman named Tiffany (Carrie-Anne Moss), who looks like Neos’ beloved Trinity, his partner in the battle and romance, which also died at the end of the Revolutions. Just as Tom begins to believe that Trinity may still be alive, he also gets involved with a pair of young hackers named Bugs (Jessica Henwick) and Seq (Toby Onwumere), dedicated Matrix players who have never stopped believing that Neo was still alive. Their elaborate manipulations help him reconnect with Morpheus (played by Laurence Fishburne in the original trilogy and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II here), take a red pill, and set off in search of Trinity.

Yet his efforts threaten the fragile and hard-won peace of Zion’s successor, the underground city of Io, which since the last film (a span of sixty years, according to Resurrections) had been destroyed. Ios ruler Niobe (Jada Pinkett Smith, returning from Revolutions) knows that the city’s survival moves forward on Sionis to face the machines, bringing both peace and abundance. Neos’ decision to rekindle dormant division lines endangers the new underground refuge. Nonetheless, his sidekicks Bugs and Seq join his mission with no questions asked, and they lead all of Ios’ young officer corps into battle in the hopes of getting Trinity back. In the process, Neo must fight again with Agent Smith (now played by Groff in place of Hugo Weaving, who took the role in the trilogy), with Merovingian (Lambert Wilson, who returns) and with a any new opponent whose identity is a spoiler.

An air of nostalgia is present from the start of Resurrections, when Tom uses new software to write a version of Trinity’s first great battle from the original Matrix in his video game. Hints and nods to this first installment crop up throughout, as if they are struggling to find not only the successes of the trilogy, but the sense of astonishment that the first film sparked. The heavy script even seems to admit and dramatize its own sentimentality: when Morpheus reappears, it shows scenes of Neo from the trilogy on an old-fashioned TV that wouldn’t have been moved in Being the Ricardos, while also explaining, Nothing. comforts anxiety like a bit of nostalgia. Half of the script seems designed to account for familiar characters being played by new actors and other inconsistencies between the trilogy and the new sequel, including references to an altered digital self-image that traces revolutions and the most eye-catching of them, the exomorphic codex particle, which brings back a simulacrum of Fishburne, alongside Abdul-Mateen, by paramagnetic oscillation. (I tried it at home, it works.)

Much like Revolutions has built Zion at length, but with what seemed like little enthusiasm, Resurrections turns badly to the script as it describes Ios’ new era of peace and prosperity. The Lucas Star Wars prequels sparked controversy and hostility from nostalgics, but they succeeded artistically through a combination of stunning new special effects and through Lucas’ extremely serious and detailed interest in political issues and principles. of the universe he created (an interest he explored through flowery and complex rhetoric). In Resurrections, Lana Wachowski and her co-writers, David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon, follow a more traditional formula: When inspiration runs out, replace it with spectacle. The action and highs, so brilliantly creative in the original trilogy, are now commonplace in CGI and John Wick’s retreads and retreads are approached as such. The duels and the battles are concocted with a feeling of obligation and filmed with little verve. There is one notable exception, towards the end, involving extraordinary, painful action with conceited suicides of a grotesque sort, but it is hastily introduced and then carried away as a mere plot point. One of the worst aspects of the trilogy was its indiscriminate use of cannon fights, and they return in Resurrections. Two aptly famous visual tropes, the slowing down of bullets in flight and the force field with which Neo keeps them away, also return with some minor new touches that suggest more technical than artistic advances.

As the title suggests, Resurrections leans heavily on the notion of the Power of Faith trilogy. In the original film, the crucial turning point in Neos’ initiation was learning, from a child who bent a spoon with his mind, that the secret is, there is no spoon. Neo discovered that if he believed he could fly, he could fly. But what, in this case, prevented him from simply believing his enemies? Maybe faith has limits, although the show never sets them. In Resurrections, this tenuous premise is taken further, through (avoiding spoilers) the plot involving Toms’ therapy, which, in the absence of love and faith, turns out to be worse than futile.

Lana Wachowski and her sister Lilly, who co-directed the original trilogy with her, became trans women after making the Matrix trilogy. (Lana spoke about her coming out experience in a New Yorker Profile, in 2012, by Hemon.) Shrewd viewers have referred to the original Matrix as allegorical dramatization, as the filmmakers intended, resistance to gender conventions. It’s a mark of the misery Tom endures in Resurrections that the game he’s unfortunately working on is called Binary. The queer sub-texts of resurrections have always been mentioned since the trailer fell, in September, revealing the openly queer cast of actors in major roles. Something happens when Neo and Trinity reunite. (Did you think they wouldn’t?) Without explicit sexual references, their reunion opens up a dizzying space of identity, psychology, and history, in a fleeting moment: not only does their hair turn a bit gray but it has identical hair, close to the scalp. They look alike; each has become a sort of tabula rasa to recreate themselves, a mode of transformation which recognizes the passing time and which they will undertake together, with the lasting force of mutual recognition, of mutual understanding. The film took almost two and a half hours to reach this powerful moment. If only the trip had been as exciting as the destination.