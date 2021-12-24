Bollywood actor’s surprise act in ‘the Matrix Resurrections’ leaves Desi-Fans excited, and it’s not Priyanka Chopra





Lana Wachowski’s “The Matrix Resurrections” is finally here, and it’s already breaking several box office records. After introducing audiences to a whole new world of The Matrix in 1999, Wachowski was able to bring the charismatic on-screen pair of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss back together for another installment, after nearly two decades. And given the positive comments and reviews the film has received since its release (December 22), it appears to end the 2021 Hollywood timeline on a high note. SEE ALSO: “The Matrix Resurrections” review: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss’ comeback movie is a meta-sequel with Dj Vu Overload! While desi fans are rooted for Priyanka Chopra, who is trying out the role of Sati, a surprise appearance by Bollywood actor Purab Kohli in “The Matrix Resurrections” left everyone stunned. Yes, you heard right. The “Rock On! Plays the role of a game developer in the film Lana Wachowski and manages to leave a lasting impression in the limited time on screen. Speaking about how he landed the role in “The Matrix Resurrections,” Kohli said PTI, “I didn’t audition for ‘Matrix’ because I had worked with Lana on ‘Sense8’, which I auditioned a few times, and then also read before I was cast. It was the most tough. But once Lana trusted I could play, and I think for The Matrix it was just a pure honor that she thought of me for the part. “ SEE ALSO: Priyanka Chopra reveals how Keanu Reeves motivated her on the sets of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Appreciating the performances of Priyanka and Purab and their hard work in the West, Amul shared an article featuring Bollywood actors in their Matrix avatars. In addition to a fan gala, Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas also took advantage of the Instagram stories and praised his wife on her brilliant performance. The recently released Lana Wachowski film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Christina Ricci, Lambert Wilson and Jada Pinkett Smith in prominent roles. SEE ALSO: Priyanka Chopra, star of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, on ‘Jonas’ dropping out of her Instagram; Do it in hollywood Cover: Bhavya Poonia / Mashable India

