Fourth woman accuses Chris Noth of sexual assault

Singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile has accused Chris Noth of sexual assault, becoming the fourth woman this month to bring allegations against the Sex and the city actor.

Gentile alleged that she was sexually assaulted in her New York City apartment in 2002 after meeting Noth at the Da Marino restaurant. Noth vehemently denied the previous accusations.

In a press conference with her lawyer Gloria Allred on Thursday (December 23), Gentile said she and Noth have become acquaintances and often talk about music and show business.

She said he offered to take her home from a restaurant on a Saturday night, when he said he wanted to see where she lived. After entering her apartment where her roommates slept, she said she served him a glass of wine in the kitchen.

He started kissing me almost right away, then leaned against the kitchen counter and forcefully pulled me against him, Gentile said. He was drooling all over me. I quickly became uncomfortable.

Then he got more aggressive and put both his hands on my breasts and started to squeeze them really hard on my shirt. He quickly got under my shirt and started to press them even harder on my bra with his fingers gripping the exposed skin not covered by my bra.

Gentile said that despite asking him to stop, Noth forced her to pull up her top and pushed her hands towards his penis. She said she grabbed his hands to stop him and pushed him away screaming: No, I don’t want that.

He got extremely angry and started yelling and calling me a tease and a bitch, she said. He burst out of my apartment.

Said nothing The independent in response to previous claims: The accusations made against me by people I met years, if not decades ago, are categorically false.

These stories could be from 30 years or 30 days ago no still means no, that’s a line I haven’t crossed. The meetings were consensual. It’s hard not to question when these stories come out. I don’t know for sure why they are resurfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.

Last week, a third woman charged the 67-year-old actor with sexual assault following an alleged incident in 2010.

The accusation came a day later the good woman The actor was accused of rape by two women.

Noth, who is married with two children, admitted to having consensual sexual contact with the first two accusers, but vigorously denied any wrongdoing.

In light of the allegations, Noth was dumped by his art agency, A3 Artists Agency, and was also fired from the SCS Equalizer series.

His Sex and the city the character of Mr Big was also suddenly killed during the reboot of HBO Max, And just like that, a few days before the original report of Hollywood journalist has been published.

In response to the reports, his Sex and the city co-stars Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker said in a joint statement: We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth.

We support women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organization for expert, independent and confidential support. For more information visit their website here.