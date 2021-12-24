The Bollywood love story with the Audi Q7





Find out which Tinseltown stars were riding in the best-selling luxury SUV.





Audi’s four-ring logo is one of the most recognizable emblems in the world. And now, with the Audi Q7 facelift set to arrive in a month’s time, we can’t help but think back to a time when this was one of the most common shows in the garages of Bollywood stars. Bollywood reviews trends not only in fashion, but also in cars. In recent years, SUVs have been the most sought after by celebrities. While this year was for the Mercedes GLS and BMW 7 series, it was before that the Range Rovers and a few years ago the Audi Q7 was all the rage. Any red carpet event around this time showed a long line of Q7s lining up at the entrance. In fact, some of them still prefer to drive in this car from time to time. Let us guide you through this list of the Bollywood who’s who drove the Q7 in the past. Kriti i say Photo credit: www.audiusa.com Back in 2018, when Bareilly Ki Barfi and Stree were hugely successful, Kriti Sanon bought the luxury SUV for herself. This vehicle was powered by a 3.0-liter V6 engine that developed a maximum power of 245 hp and 600 Nm of torque. Kriti is also known to own a chic Mercedes-Maybach GLS and a BMW 3 Series. Katrina kaif Photo credit: upload.wikimedia.org Katrina Kaif has regularly appeared at several Audi launch events, so it’s no surprise that an Audi Q7 is still in her garage. In fact, she also owns the compact Q5 model that the German automaker sells. The Bollywood star’s love for SUVs doesn’t end there, as she also owns a Mercedes ML 350 and a Range Rover Vogue. Sanjay Dutt Photo credit: upload.wikimedia.org Next to the Ferrari 599 GTB in Sanjay Dutt’s garage is the trusty Audi Q7 which was apparently given to him by his wife. It is a high-end model of the diesel-powered SUV and is regularly used by the actor from Munnabhai for his daily trips to studios and outdoor locations. By the way, Sanju Baba’s car collection also includes a Rolls Royce Ghost. John Abraham Photo credit: www.audiusa.com John Abraham has a stellar collection of bikes, but few know that he also has a great affection for cars. In his garage, you’ll find beasts like the Nissan GT-R and the Isuzu V-Cross. In 2011 he was known to drive in his Audi Q7, but it was apparently replaced by another German machine, the Porsche Cayenne. Yami Gautam Photo credit: upload.wikimedia.org Not one but two Audis have found their place in Yami Gautam’s garage so far. The Audi Q7 was, of course, one of them, the second being the Audi A4. Both vehicles are black in color. Bipasha Basu Photo credit: upload.wikimedia.org In the past, Bipasha Basu had been seen moving around in his white Q7 several times. The car must look massive in front of the Volkswagen Beetle which also belongs to it. Varun Dhawan Photo credit: upload.wikimedia.org Another Bollywood star who owned or still owns an Audi Q7 is Varun Dhawan. He even owns a Mahindra KUV 100, which was given to him after becoming a brand ambassador for the company. Other cars apparently owned by the actor are a Land Rover LR3 and a Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d 4Matic. 0 comments The Audi Q7 was once the favorite SUV of Bollywood stars, but many of them now prefer to drive Land Rover. Will that change once the facelift arrives in India in the next few months? For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our Youtube channel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.carandbike.com/news/bollywoods-past-love-affair-with-the-audi-q7-2648659 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos