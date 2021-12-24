Yesterday we announced that filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar is set to direct Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in a full action movie. The filmmaker has been conceptualizing a large-scale project for some time and wants to make sure the film is up to the task for Tiger and Akshay. The upcoming action thriller will have some powerful action and some elements of humor as well.

Now the latest tabloid report suggests the upcoming action drama will be based on the script from the 1998 film. Baden Miyan Chhote Miyan and is most likely to be titled the same. The film Baden Miyan Chhote Miyan originally featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in double roles and also had Raveena Tandon as the female protagonist.

Aside from Ali Abbas Zafar as a director, the film will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Bhagnani under their banner, Pooja Films. The film is slated for release at the end of next year, once Ali completes his work on his current assignment with Shahid Kapoor.

READ ALSO: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff to star in action film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar

More pages: Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2021 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.