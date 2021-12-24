Minnal Murali star Tovino Thomas reveals he won’t be making Bollywood films. Here is why | Exclusive

Tovino Thomas is a famous name in Malayalam cinema. The actor has a large number of fans and his popularity is on the rise. Now that fan base is set to grow with Netflix’s latest offering, Minnal Murali. An indigenous superhero, the film is Tovinos’ biggest project to date. In an exclusive conversation with India Today, Tovino opened up about the pressures of directing a Bollywood film, where he sees the future of Malayalam cinema, and how hard it was to shoot in that tight-fitting superhero costume. .

Here are excerpts from the interview:

Every superhero movie has a story behind their costume. What is the one behind yours?

First of all, in this movie, the Superhero element is just an addition. I am a huge fan of superheroes. Since my childhood, I wanted to be a superhero. I wanted to be loved by everyone. A superhero is someone who is loved by everyone. I wanted to fly and do a lot of things. Growing up, I realized this was not going to happen. It just happens in stories and movies. But later I became an actor. Then I started having this unconditional love that I thought I would have if I became a superhero. Now I have this chance to be a superhero, at least on screen. So the first time I tried on the costume was in Mumbai. I came to Mumbai for the superhero costume trial and felt proud. I had a lot of emotions and that day in this hotel room where I was doing the tests, I had a huge window and it was on one of the top floors. I went and stood there by that window and looked down and felt like a superhero. I clicked on a picture of me standing there. Yes, I was very excited. I felt the excitement until I started to tour with this costume. Shooting with this costume was no fun. If I needed to go to the bathroom or something, I would have to take it all off. They are not two different outfits. It’s a simple piece. It’s not as fun as you see it.

I wanted it to be beautiful. I worked my ass to make it look good on screen. My director didn’t want me to look like a bodybuilder or a born superhero. He wanted me to transfer my body from a chubby physique to bend over and adjust towards the end. Only in the climax, we are wearing a superhero costume. Until then, I am wearing a dhoti. I have three different superhero costumes.

I saw a pic of you with Harshavarshan playing Bhavesh Joshi and Abhimanyu from Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, do you think their characters could find a place in the Muralis universe in the future?

We have immense possibilities. I was very happy to watch the movie with these guys. They came for the first. So maybe years later or in the future we have that possibility. But I am very curious about how we are going to treat the language. India is perhaps the only country where people from different states speak different languages. India is perhaps the only country with so many film industries. We can break down this language barrier. We have immense possibilities that no other country has. These were various industries and in all industries we are fortunate to have amazing actors and amazing movie actors and amazing technicians. I think we need to solve this problem and start making pan-Indian films that can make other industries outside of India jealous.

The offer to make Bollywood is knocking on your door? Will you take it back?

I love Bollywood movies and Bollywood is fortunate to have a lot of amazing actors, technicians and filmmakers. I don’t think I have to make a Bollywood movie just to do it. I’ll make a Bollywood movie if the character asks me. Or it will be weird if I come to make a character if it does not suit me. I think I will keep making films in Malayalam and maybe the Malayalam industry will grow and with that I will grow. Maybe I can get everyone into the Malayalam industry. I watch Korean and Spanish films. This thought that I had since the beginning of my career. If I can enjoy Korean movies, why can’t Koreans enjoy Malayalam movies? I don’t know Korean language and they don’t know Malayalam language. If I can like Korean and Spanish films, they can like my films. I do not want to go and act in all industries. I would love to explore the work culture in every industry and I would love to learn a lot from all the actors and technicians in all industries around the world. But I think I can play the best in Malayalam, and Malayalam movies are not bad. When Malayalam films are in the spotlight, I should keep making Malayalam films and I should be able to make Malayalam films all over the world.

What reactions do you have for Minnal Murali so far?

My parents loved it, my wife loved it. Usually my wife, every time she watches one of my movies, is the heartless critic in my house. If I do something wrong, she’ll tell it to my face because she doesn’t have to impress me anymore. And I can accept whatever she says because she says it so that I get better. Usually every time I do something wrong she will point it out. At Minnal Murali, she told me that I had nothing to say. I have nothing critical to say. You did an incredible job, the film is very good. That’s what my wife said. My dad burst into tears after the movie. He had mixed emotions. And my daughter, me and Tejal watched the movie from her face, not from the screen. We were looking at her face and I could see the excitement in her eyes and every humorous scene and every emotional scene and every fight streak she enjoyed. She is only 6 years old and makes superhero movies. I think it’s for the kids and the kids in us. She appreciated. I think people from all parts of the world, people of different genders or different age groups, can enjoy this movie. It’s a small movie compared to all the other superhero movies.